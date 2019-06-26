MutantGrid

The Expert Advisor works on the principle of building small grids, from which one common (large) grid of orders can be formed. Lot increase occurs for each small grid separately. Closing orders - according to the total profit of all small grids:

Profit in points (setting Profit points); Profit as a percentage of the deposit (setting Take profit percent), if the condition is met - open orders are more or equal than specified in the setting "How many orders to close a project by percentage?". This is done in order to close an already large enough grid with minimal profit and move on.

Attention - advisor testing is possible only in the visualization mode, since Landmarks for making deals are horizontal lines that are not available in a different testing mode.

The default settings are suitable for EURUSD 1H.

The% for BUY line and% for SELL line parameters determine the position of the horizontal lines from the bottom of the graph. If the price is above the Top Line, the adviser will SELL; if the price is below the Bottom Line, the advisor will BUY.





Settings: