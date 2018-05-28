Marauder

4.18

Scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms and can work on any financial instruments. Due to the optimal number of parameters necessary for optimization, you can create unique trading strategies based on quantum models.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre

New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #504-509.

Time settings #33 and 245.

Key Advantages

  • The EA does not use Martingale;
  • All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss;
  • The minimum starting deposit is $100;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • A constructor of unique strategies;
  • A multi-level model of a quantum set.

Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: any;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for M5);
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: ECN;
  • To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.

General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Settings for optimization

  • Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
  • Level StopLoss in % (ATR) - stop loss level in % relative to ATR;
  • Period RSI - RSI parameter;
  • High level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Low level RSI - RSI parameter;
  • Start trading time - time to start trading;
  • End trading time - time to stop trading;
  • Open support order on the new bar of the current TM - opening supportive orders at the current timeframe bar; otherwise orders will be opened at the M5 bar;
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

Risk management

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
Reviews 30
AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.10.15 02:36 
 

Working the second week with the Marauder EA and have already 2 live accounts running: 1x Low + Standard risk sets on GU / EU and 1x Medium risk set on GU / EU. All open trades close same day or next day with pretty nice results. The DD is nearly not existing for now. I will update the review in the next month, but for now it has my 5***** stars rating and recommendation.

RDI
1482
RDI 2019.05.18 23:27 
 

Good EA .

Deniss Gusevs
679
Deniss Gusevs 2019.04.17 09:59 
 

Very good EA

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Simon Akubue
3559
Simon Akubue 2021.11.20 15:41 
 

This EA in addition to Project V Blew my account.

27-Mar-2023

@Andrey,

Great to understand that you are still improving the performance of this EA.

I will backtest and update here.

Andrey Kolmogorov
5342
Reply from developer Andrey Kolmogorov 2022.05.22 15:51
Simon, if you used low risk or standard sets you wouldn't lose your deposits. The use of increasing risk sets is very risky for deposits, and I have warned about this many times, but it was your choice and only you are responsible for the consequences.
In my signals, I also used sets with increasing risk, because of which I lost my deposits, but it was my choice and I knew what I was risking.
The proof that the Marauder didn't lose deposits when using sets with low or standard risk with Marauder v.1.09, I provided in my message #503.
AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.10.15 02:36 
 

Working the second week with the Marauder EA and have already 2 live accounts running: 1x Low + Standard risk sets on GU / EU and 1x Medium risk set on GU / EU. All open trades close same day or next day with pretty nice results. The DD is nearly not existing for now. I will update the review in the next month, but for now it has my 5***** stars rating and recommendation.

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2020.05.01 11:58 
 

Very bad!

benokuns200
35
benokuns200 2019.07.13 07:39 
 

Beautiful Thanks Andrey!

RDI
1482
RDI 2019.05.18 23:27 
 

Good EA .

Deniss Gusevs
679
Deniss Gusevs 2019.04.17 09:59 
 

Very good EA

Koenraad Vanhaeren
3681
Koenraad Vanhaeren 2018.12.25 20:50 
 

One could make profit for a while, BUT there is a bad exit strategy behind when it goes wrong. You could stay turning of the ea during some events but this could not be the meaning of an autonomic EA.

Cong Danh Nguyen Pham
219
Cong Danh Nguyen Pham 2018.12.25 10:40 
 

very bad entry point in real trading

Chalermchai Kochaphun
1038
Chalermchai Kochaphun 2018.11.22 07:55 
 

Good profit and safety

Gustavo Da Moser
716
Gustavo Da Moser 2018.11.22 01:57 
 

Good Work - 1 - month...

Marcelo Kuriyama
299
Marcelo Kuriyama 2018.11.19 13:07 
 

Awesome EA and great support service from Mr Andrey! Got my respect!

tomlyne
39
tomlyne 2018.11.17 02:42 
 

Don't be greedy and you will be fine.

David Barros
115
David Barros 2018.11.15 18:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paul212
353
paul212 2018.11.12 20:25 
 

Set files not fit for purpose just lost my account, luckily not to much in there.

Jozsef Regenye
1120
Jozsef Regenye 2018.11.12 18:34 
 

I just bought it and burned my 2000 pounds account on the 1st day... Useless and just a waste of money!

Martin Kirschner
2578
Martin Kirschner 2018.11.11 10:17 
 

Hello everybody.

I would like to say something here.

I have been testing all the promising EA's on the market for a good year now.

Starting with Grid Hero over Hamster Scalping up to Raptor and and and and .........

I must honestly say that many good here are offered!

Marauder is a particularly good one as I have stated. Very reliable and stable.

I also judge the price performance ratio in the Excelent.

Basically, this EA should not be so cheap.

In this sense, I wish you all a nice Sunday!

Keep your ears stiff !!

Greetings from Austria !!

Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2018.11.08 14:07 
 

hi .. i rent it few days ago .. until now great results ... will wait before review it .. thanks for your excellent support

today is 21 november 2018

After 2 weeks of using this EA .. I can give it % big stars .. great and good EA .. I wish will continue .. I will back after 2 weeks for any update

thanks alot for your great job

gunners79
229
gunners79 2018.11.07 09:13 
 

Amazing, use extreme set and scored 180% over a month period...low Drawdown below 20%...

most recommended EA...

Ahmed El Sherif
1628
Ahmed El Sherif 2018.11.06 11:29 
 

Very good EA, Thanks Andrey

Richard Ii Espina
247
Richard Ii Espina 2018.11.06 08:28 
 

great EA.. thanks

12
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