Marauder
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 27 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms and can work on any financial instruments. Due to the optimal number of parameters necessary for optimization, you can create unique trading strategies based on quantum models.
New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #504-509.
Time settings #33 and 245.
Key Advantages
- The EA does not use Martingale;
- All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss;
- The minimum starting deposit is $100;
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- A constructor of unique strategies;
- A multi-level model of a quantum set.
Working parameters
- Currency pairs: any;
- Leverage: >200;
- Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for M5);
- Broker: any;
- Account: ECN;
- To use Trailing Stop, it is highly recommended to have an account with zero Stop Levels.
General Trading Settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
- Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
- Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.
Settings for optimization
- Quantum algorithm level - select the quantum model level;
- Level StopLoss in % (ATR) - stop loss level in % relative to ATR;
- Period RSI - RSI parameter;
- High level RSI - RSI parameter;
- Low level RSI - RSI parameter;
- Start trading time - time to start trading;
- End trading time - time to stop trading;
- Open support order on the new bar of the current TM - opening supportive orders at the current timeframe bar; otherwise orders will be opened at the M5 bar;
- Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
- Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.
Risk management
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
Trailing Stop
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
Working the second week with the Marauder EA and have already 2 live accounts running: 1x Low + Standard risk sets on GU / EU and 1x Medium risk set on GU / EU. All open trades close same day or next day with pretty nice results. The DD is nearly not existing for now. I will update the review in the next month, but for now it has my 5***** stars rating and recommendation.