ATR Smart Levels
- Indicators
- Christian Alexander Foehl
- Version: 1.0
ATR Smart Levels – Clarity on where the market can realistically move
Many traders lose not because of their strategy, but because they enter at bad levels: too early, in the middle of the range, or without a proper risk-reward structure. ATR Smart Levels solves this problem with a single indicator and three simple buttons.
The indicator automatically draws three ATR-based target zones (TP1, TP2, TP3) above and below the current price. You immediately see whether a trade makes sense and whether there is enough room for a good R:R.
What ATR Smart Levels does
- Calculates the ATR on your selected timeframe.
- Creates three upside volatility targets above the current price.
- Creates three downside targets below the current price.
- Shows you instantly how much “movement potential” the market currently has.
- Helps you plan entries, SL and TP more logically and consistently.
With ATR Smart Levels you immediately understand:
- Is the risk-reward good or bad?
- Am I entering in the middle of nowhere or at a meaningful level?
- Where are realistic targets?
- How far should my stop be to match volatility?
Three simple buttons
- DRAW – generates ATR targets and updates them in real time.
- FREEZE – locks all current levels for clean analysis.
- DELETE – removes all ATR lines (works even after timeframe changes).
You can draw levels on a higher timeframe (H1/H4), freeze them, and then drop down to M15 or M5 to watch price reactions at these zones.
Who this tool is for
- Beginners who want clear entry zones and better understanding of R:R.
- Intermediate traders who use volatility in planning.
- Price action traders looking for clean levels.
- Scalpers & intraday traders.
- Swing traders using ATR expansion.
Works on all markets and all timeframes:
- Gold
- Indices
- Forex
- Oil
- Crypto
Why ATR levels are powerful
ATR measures real market volatility, making these target zones:
- objective
- mathematically clean
- universally applicable
- ideal for planning
Key advantages
- Automatic ATR target zones above/below the current price
- Upside & downside levels
- Minimalistic and clean
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Improves entry quality and R:R
- Buttons: DRAW, FREEZE, DELETE
- Reliable delete after timeframe changes
Inputs
- ATR Period
- ATR Timeframe
- Multipliers for TP1/TP2/TP3
- Colors & style
- Enable/disable downside
Note
ATR Smart Levels is not a “signal indicator” but an analysis tool. Combine it with your strategy (structure, S/R, ICT, orderblocks, etc.) for the best results.