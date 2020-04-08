ATR Smart Levels – Clarity on where the market can realistically move

Many traders lose not because of their strategy, but because they enter at bad levels: too early, in the middle of the range, or without a proper risk-reward structure. ATR Smart Levels solves this problem with a single indicator and three simple buttons.

The indicator automatically draws three ATR-based target zones (TP1, TP2, TP3) above and below the current price. You immediately see whether a trade makes sense and whether there is enough room for a good R:R.

What ATR Smart Levels does

Calculates the ATR on your selected timeframe.

Creates three upside volatility targets above the current price.

Creates three downside targets below the current price.

Shows you instantly how much “movement potential” the market currently has.

Helps you plan entries, SL and TP more logically and consistently.

With ATR Smart Levels you immediately understand:

Is the risk-reward good or bad?

Am I entering in the middle of nowhere or at a meaningful level?

Where are realistic targets?

How far should my stop be to match volatility?

Three simple buttons

DRAW – generates ATR targets and updates them in real time.

– generates ATR targets and updates them in real time. FREEZE – locks all current levels for clean analysis.

– locks all current levels for clean analysis. DELETE – removes all ATR lines (works even after timeframe changes).

You can draw levels on a higher timeframe (H1/H4), freeze them, and then drop down to M15 or M5 to watch price reactions at these zones.

Who this tool is for

Beginners who want clear entry zones and better understanding of R:R.

who want clear entry zones and better understanding of R:R. Intermediate traders who use volatility in planning.

who use volatility in planning. Price action traders looking for clean levels.

looking for clean levels. Scalpers & intraday traders .

. Swing traders using ATR expansion.

Works on all markets and all timeframes:

Gold

Indices

Forex

Oil

Crypto

Why ATR levels are powerful

ATR measures real market volatility, making these target zones:

objective

mathematically clean

universally applicable

ideal for planning

Key advantages

Automatic ATR target zones above/below the current price

Upside & downside levels

Minimalistic and clean

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Improves entry quality and R:R

Buttons: DRAW, FREEZE, DELETE

Reliable delete after timeframe changes

Inputs

ATR Period

ATR Timeframe

Multipliers for TP1/TP2/TP3

Colors & style

Enable/disable downside

Note

ATR Smart Levels is not a “signal indicator” but an analysis tool. Combine it with your strategy (structure, S/R, ICT, orderblocks, etc.) for the best results.