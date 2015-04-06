The Immortal Tree system EA

The Immortal Tree system EA is a  Fully automated Smart grid strategy , advanced money management Designed for trading NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD as protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced setting trading time intervals.


The purchase price rises to USD 399 when the signal account profit rises over 115%.


** 1/10 ** for $159 next 359 


Live Signals :

*** Live Signal ** >>> Live 1 <<<


**

***  Designed for trading for  Scalping Evening time to Roll over time (17.00-03.00) >> Midnight Mass EA <<

Designed for trading EURUSD PLS USE >>THE KILL PIP EA<<

Designed for trading ROLL OVER TIME PLS USE >> Mid Night Scalper EA <<

**

:::

backtest :  can't do a "real" backtest of this strategy because   MT4 can not make the Backtest of 3 Pairs  at the same time


-----------------------------------------------


QUICK SETUP : Currency pair:   AUDCAD  No need settings file

Timeframe   :    M15

Recommend Settings: Default settings for AUDCAD M15 You only need use one chart to trade 3 Pairs

Recommend : Start Min Deposit = 200 USD AND    ECN AND RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT  Recommend 

Recommend : Broker : Icmarkets


OPTIONS


  • Risk Setting - Select you Risk manual risk , Low risk , Fix lot 
  • Drawdown Setting - Max Floating DD%,  Max Floating in Money 0 disabled
  • Very Easy Setting and Happy

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,  i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.
I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, 
to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. 
This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading.   
It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  



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