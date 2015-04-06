TradeRSI
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA's algorithm determines the stop / reversal trend levels by calculating the absolute difference between the wave segments in the last 48 trading hours. The RSI indicator plays a supporting role when deciding to open a trade.
Signal advisor in real time HERE.
Recommended: EURUSD 15m for default settings, VPS server.
Settings:
- Commentary to orders - Comments to orders;
- Profit in points - Take profit in points;
- Take% if> 3 orders - Take % profit if orders are more than 3;
- Risk for autolot - Percentage risk for automatic lot calculation;
- Multiplication factor - Lot increase ratio;
- Step between orders - Step between orders;
- TF - Timeframe for the RSI indicator;
- RSI period - The period of the RSI indicator;
- RSI level for Buy - The RSI indicator level for opening BUY-orders;
- RSI level for SELL - Level for opening SELL-orders;
- Magic number - Magic number;
- Max spread - The maximum spread.