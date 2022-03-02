TripleStar Trend Indicator, Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important trend Tool Features Built Inside One Tool!

This is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator that analyzes the trend and volatility analyzer indicator. In addition, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs and timeframes. The Trend Monitor indicator is using an optimized formula based on momentum

to calculate the trend volatiltiy.





Our indicator has been developed by traders after 7 years of experience in trading.

Key Features

Trend reversal Signals.

Strong Trend Signals.

Sideway Filter

Advantage of TripleStar Trend

Working with all pairs ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

Only attach in H1 timeframe for see an overview of the market.

Alert generator. ( Pop-up alert, Push Notification Alerts...etc )





Way to Use:



1. Attach indicator at H1 timeframe.

2. Adjust common setting like grid or period separator.

Early SELL Signal if you see DeepPink star. Then Brown star. Lastly Red star.

Early BUY Signal if you see Aqua star. Then Indigo star. Lastly Blue star.



