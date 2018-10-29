GND Patterns Candle
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 October 2018
- Activations: 10
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. Candlestick patterns are essential tools for every price action trader. A candlestick pattern is a one or sometimes multi-bar price action pattern shown graphically on a candlestick chart that price action traders use to predict.
Input Parameters
- On Alert - true/false (displays a message in a separate window).
- Patterns Reverse - true/false (allow displaying the backward candle patterns).
- Max Bar - numbers of bars.
Parameters in chart
- Candles Before - quantity of front candle patterns.
- Candles After - quantity of back candle patterns.
- Candles Distance Before - distance between bodies of front candle patterns.
- Candles Distance After - distance between bodies of back candle patterns.