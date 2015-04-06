GridGenius

GridGenius is an Expert Advisor for Forex trading, which is based on the use of a grid of orders. It is designed to automate trading and helps traders manage their positions without the need for constant monitoring of the market. The GridGenius Expert Advisor does not use indicators to make decisions about entering the market or closing positions. He relies on his internal logic and the parameters set by the trader to make trading decisions. It is also worth noting that grid order trading can be a risky strategy. During strong and unexpected market movements, the grid of orders can lead to large losses. Therefore, it is important to carefully adjust the parameters and monitor the market situation in order to minimize risks.

GridGenius is optimized for the EURUSD pair.

Parameters:

  • _TimeFrame_ - Timeframe.
  • _Magicnum_ is a unique number.
  • _Comment_ - comment on the order.
  • _Fix Lot_ - fixed lot.
  • _LotFromBalance_ - Calculation of the lot from the balance.
  • _ProfitforClose_ - closing orders when this profit is reached.
  • _SetSell_ - allow opening short positions.
  • _lvlSell_ - the level of entry search for a short position.
  • _lvlOpenSell_ - the level of grid construction for a short position.
  • _lvlCloseSell_ -the level for closing a short position.
  • _SetBuy_ - allow opening long positions.
  • _lvlBuy_ - entry search level for a long position.
  • _lvlOpenBuy_ - the level of grid construction for a long position .
  • _lvlCloseBuy_ - the level for closing a long position.

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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Experts
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5 (1)
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Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Awesomo MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
Experts
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Sergey Kruglov
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