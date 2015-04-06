Royal TrendPulse

Welcome to **Royal TrendPulse**, an automated trading system developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1 (1-Hour)** timeframe. 


The Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary trend-following algorithm designed to identify market expansions on the hourly chart while maintaining pre-defined risk controls.


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### 🛡️ Operational Features & Safety Controls


1. **Single Order Execution (No Grid / No Martingale):** The system operates with a strict "One Trade at a Time" logic. It does not use grid setups, basket trading, or martingale lot multipliers. Every position is protected by a fixed Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). The EA will not open a new position until the current running trade is completely closed by hitting its respective target or protection level.


2. **Mechanical Confirmation:**

The algorithm requires complete candle confirmation on the H1 timeframe before entering a trade, which helps filter out intraday market noise and minor price spikes.


3. **Lot Size Normalization:**

Features a built-in volume protection module that automatically normalizes lot steps and contract sizes to match your specific broker's specifications, preventing execution errors.


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### 💰 Risk Management Guide


Royal TrendPulse runs entirely on its internal default parameters (Default Take Profit: 250 pips / Default Stop Loss: 100 pips). Users can manually adjust their lot size to align with their risk preference. Below is a standard, low-exposure volume guide based on account balance:


* **$10,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **1.40**

* **$5,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.70**

* **$1,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.14**

* **$500 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.07**

* **$100 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.01** (Suitable for small balances or initial platform testing)


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### 🚀 Setup Instructions

1. Attach **Royal TrendPulse** to a **XAUUSD (Gold)** chart.

2. Set the chart timeframe to **H1 (1-Hour)**.

3. Check the **"Allow Live Trading"** option in the EA settings.

4. Configure your preferred lot size according to your balance, keeping the default TP and SL parameters active.


*For questions, direct technical support, or general inquiries, please send a direct message through MQL5.*

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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