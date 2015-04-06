Welcome to **Royal TrendPulse**, an automated trading system developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1 (1-Hour)** timeframe.





The Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary trend-following algorithm designed to identify market expansions on the hourly chart while maintaining pre-defined risk controls.





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### 🛡️ Operational Features & Safety Controls





1. **Single Order Execution (No Grid / No Martingale):** The system operates with a strict "One Trade at a Time" logic. It does not use grid setups, basket trading, or martingale lot multipliers. Every position is protected by a fixed Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). The EA will not open a new position until the current running trade is completely closed by hitting its respective target or protection level.





2. **Mechanical Confirmation:**

The algorithm requires complete candle confirmation on the H1 timeframe before entering a trade, which helps filter out intraday market noise and minor price spikes.





3. **Lot Size Normalization:**

Features a built-in volume protection module that automatically normalizes lot steps and contract sizes to match your specific broker's specifications, preventing execution errors.





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### 💰 Risk Management Guide





Royal TrendPulse runs entirely on its internal default parameters (Default Take Profit: 250 pips / Default Stop Loss: 100 pips). Users can manually adjust their lot size to align with their risk preference. Below is a standard, low-exposure volume guide based on account balance:





* **$10,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **1.40**

* **$5,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.70**

* **$1,000 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.14**

* **$500 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.07**

* **$100 Balance** ➔ Suggested Lot: **0.01** (Suitable for small balances or initial platform testing)





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### 🚀 Setup Instructions

1. Attach **Royal TrendPulse** to a **XAUUSD (Gold)** chart.

2. Set the chart timeframe to **H1 (1-Hour)**.

3. Check the **"Allow Live Trading"** option in the EA settings.

4. Configure your preferred lot size according to your balance, keeping the default TP and SL parameters active.





*For questions, direct technical support, or general inquiries, please send a direct message through MQL5.*