Clever TDI Pro

  • Indicators
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    I am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Development Philosophy
    22 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.93
  • Updated: 13 March 2025
  • Activations: 5

Description:

The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns.

KEY LINKS: How to Install -  Frequent Questions All Products 

Functions:

  • Finds Market Makers patterns.
  • Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market.
  • Looks for a trend continuation.

Content:

  • TDI Indicator
  • Divergence and M or W Signals
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  


About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
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Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
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Description Better version of MACD indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization KEY LINKS:  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of MACD indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets. Indicator features It can be used as a complete trading st
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Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.  KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been id
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Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Outstanding Features Shows cur
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Description The indicator measures a currency’s relative strength, on different timeframes, through certain percentile spread analysis. This allows you to compare which are the strongest currency pairs, against the weakest pairs. These spreads are based on comparison against USD. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is "Clever Spread Currencies Strength" useful to you? This indicator determines a currency’s strength for different timeframe
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Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
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Description Candle Power Color indicator which shows when the market is trending and when it is in a sideway movement KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Product How is this indicator useful? It allow to detect trend and sideway movements in market NEVER repaints. It adapts to any market and asset. It can support any other trading strategy. Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.
Clever RSI
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Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
Clever Smart
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. MT5 Version Here Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent
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Experts
EA that detects reversion patterns to enter the market at the best possible conditions. It uses a reentry system with a establish stop, and risk control system. Timeframe: H1 Recommeded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Recommended Min Account Size: 10.000 USD Signal:    Very Low Risk Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it pos
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Experts
This EA trades with a breakout strategy, it try to detect the best levels to trade and its designed to trade the GBPUSD and EURUSD Signal EAs:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1726841 Assets: GBPUSD, EURUSD TimeFrame: H1 Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest; Fully automated;
Clever Scalper Pro MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading. KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you? A complete and reliable trading strategy. Easy to understand and trade Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retraceme
Clever Order Blocks MT5
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Indicators
Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  -  All Products  How is this indi
Clever TDI Pro MT5
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Indicators
Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here. Outstanding Features Shows current
Clever Trend Oasis MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Indicator features Effective and understandable signals. It can be used as a complete trading strategy. Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance. It shows exact
Clever Price Action MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Price action patterns detection that can work as triggers in any trading strategy, It include Flag, Flag Top, Flag 1234, and micro pullback patterns Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   How is this indicator useful?  You can use the indicator signals as a trigger to entry in the market and complement any trading strategy. Components Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered a
Clever Smart MT5
Carlos Forero
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Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 is a visual signal indicator designed for traders who analyze short-term movements in XAUUSD / GOLD . The indicator focuses on pulse-style entries: moments where trend direction, momentum, volatility and market conditions align enough to mark a possible buy or sell setup. It does not open trades automatically. It draws clean arrows on the chart, projects ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit reference levels for each signal, and shows a c
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santos88
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santos88 2022.10.17 05:18 
 

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Carlos Forero
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Reply from developer Carlos Forero 2022.10.18 00:11
Sorry for the inconvenience, let me solve the issue updating the indicator.
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2020.12.19 11:53 
 

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laptoplifestyle
3079
laptoplifestyle 2020.04.11 05:04 
 

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Firmin Leutloff
1116
Firmin Leutloff 2020.01.09 18:44 
 

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Dmitriy Antonov
164
Dmitriy Antonov 2019.11.01 14:36 
 

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RDI
1482
RDI 2019.05.30 13:35 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.05.26 18:06 
 

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wede
139
wede 2019.05.09 05:44 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.04 15:20 
 

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Nevzat Sar
225
Nevzat Sar 2019.05.01 13:05 
 

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