Clever TDI Pro

Description:

The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns.

KEY LINKS: How to Install - Frequent Questions - All Products

Functions:

Finds Market Makers patterns.

Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market.

Looks for a trend continuation.

Content:

TDI Indicator

Divergence and M or W Signals

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.





About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



