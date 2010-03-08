Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar mt4 test

Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect.

 This is the full version , word test in the title is an error

How Does It Work


Step 1

Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern.

  • Input two prices into the EA settings  
  • Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur.
  • Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur.

Step 2 

  • inp11_blockID - here type 
  • 1 for BUY ONLY trade
  • 2 for SELL ONLY trade.

Now the EA will only trade an Engulfing candle pattern between these two prices.

Inputs 1 & 2 

Stop loss and Target points in pips

Lot size 

Type the same lot sizes and SL TP into both input 1 and 2. 


This EA does not show harmonic patterns it is to be used with another harmonic pattern indicator

Remove the EA from the chart after trade, this is NOT designed to set and forget . 


Recommended products
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.6 (62)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
>> Announcements Channel << DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, an
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicators
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pattern Recognition Master System is a main‑chart classic candlestick pattern auto‑recognition indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It automatically detects and labels eleven classic reversal and continuation patterns on the main chart, covering double tops and bottoms, head‑and‑shoulders tops and bottoms, hammer and hanging man, engulfing, doji, and morning and evening stars, with an independent cooldown period assigned to each pattern category to suppres
FREE
Fx BFP Pivot Points
Maged Ait Abbi
5 (6)
Indicators
A forex   pivot point   strategy could very well be a trader’s best friend as far as identifying levels to develop a bias, place stops and identify potential profit targets for a trade. Pivot points have been a go-to for traders for decades. The basis of pivot points is such that price will often move relative to a previous limit, and unless an outside force causes the price to do so, price should stop near a prior extreme. Pivot point trading strategies vary which makes it a versatile tool for
FREE
Gbpjpy Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
GBPJPY Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on GBPJPY using an oscillator-based reversal trigger with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent price structure. The EA was backtested on **GBPJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: GBPJPY_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with op
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Pivot Pro MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (3)
Indicators
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy. Features Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts. Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe. Fully customizable options.    If you are looking at Fibonacci
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (10)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Prod
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
Experts
Aurum Trend Scout — Free LITE Version of Aurum Trend Engine Aurum Trend Scout is the free version of the Aurum Trend Engine Expert Advisor. It trades gold (XAUUSD) on H1 using a trend-following strategy based on Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Band Width Ratio, with BUYSTOP entries on daily high breakouts. This LITE version includes the full strategy logic with ATR-based Stop Loss. It uses a fixed lot size and does not include the dynamic money management available in the FULL version. Verified Perfor
FREE
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Follow Line MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT5 version at:   Follow Lin
FREE
Pattern 3 Candles
Aleksandr Butkov
4.2 (5)
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the 3 candlestick pattern. 1-SL, 2-TP, 3-OFF - 1 pulls up StopLoss. 2 pulls up TakeProfit. 3-disabled. auto SL / TP on hi-low count bars - number of bars for 1-SL, 2-TP expiration on profit - after passing N bars, TP changes expiration on loss - after N bars have passed SL to open an order + commission pips for loss expiration - the number of points for expiration on profit The rest of the settings are intuitive.
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Harmonic Ratio
Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
Indicators
Harmonic Ratio Overview Harmonic Pattern + FRX is a technical indicator designed to help traders identify structured price formations that may indicate potential reversal zones. It focuses on geometric price behavior and combines it with adaptive filtering to improve signal clarity. The indicator operates directly on the chart and highlights detected patterns along with potential trade areas, supporting traders in structured market analysis. How It Works The indicator scans price action to dete
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
More from author
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Indicators
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Ema Cross Alert V1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Alert Indicator for exponential moving average cross blue arrow for buy alert , fast ema 14 crosses above 50 pink arrow for sell alert , fast ema 14 crosses below 50 Default 14 ema fast & 50 ema slow add these indicators to chart Full Alerts , push, email, phone  inputs for moving average lengths and alarm on off settings Please contact for help of an indicator alert suggestion 
FREE
V1 Stochastic Alert
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (3)
Indicators
Stochastic indicator alerts  when  EA Available in comments , must have indicator installed buys stochastic main line is above  signal line stochastic is below 30 rsi 5 is below 20 sell stochastic main line is below signal line stochastic is above 70 rsi 5 is above 80 ADD to chart  Stochastic k 30 - d 9 - slowing 3, levels 30/70 rsi 5 lelels 20.80 Full alerts  push, mobile , email ect All input settings variable  feel free to contact for more information or alert sugestions
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar MT5
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect. How Does It Work Step 1 Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern. Input two prices into the EA settings   Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Step 2  inp11_blockID
FREE
Macd Divergence Moving Average
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Macd Divergence with Smoothed Moving Averages. Divergence must  occur when the moving averages are trending. Ea can ONLY  open ONE long and one short trade at a time Please add smoothed averages to chart 30/60/100 in live chart VIEW COMMENTS SECTION FOR ALERT ONLY VERSION Test in strategy tester to visualize Ea setting Default lot size 0.01 Default TP 50 pips Default SL 50 pips 2. Macd setting can be changed to default 12/26/9 Please backtest , for use in trending markets conditions  .
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Dual RSI
Paul Conrad Carlson
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
FREE
Countertrend Ema V1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
MT5 Alert Indicator  Please add Ema moving averages 60/100/200 & Rsi period 10 levels 30/70 to your chart. This indicator alert on a trend reversal strategy were - ema 60 > 100&200  - ema 100 < 200  And the Rsi is below 30 FOR BUY SIGNAL  Use this strategy in confluence with a larger timeframe trend in the same direction.  This strategy identifies great entry opportunities to enter an early trend. 
FREE
Macd divergence and parabolic sar buy only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube Sell only EA here. These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Buy bullish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses below price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a
FREE
Rsi Ema Engulfing Bar V3
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
This MT5 alert is designed to identify potential buying opportunities based on several technical indicators and price action patterns. Here's how it works: Buy Conditions 1. RSI Condition:    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions. 2. Candlestick Pattern:    It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles:    - The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bulli
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Delete Objects and Grid
Paul Conrad Carlson
Utilities
Script for Metatrader 5. One click to Delete the background grid and object, all objects on the chart such as Trend lines you have drawn or created by another program arrows text Fibonacci lines removes the background grid making a clearer clean chart horizontal and vertical lines Easy for clearing a chart or when opening new charts. Please leave a review on how its working.
FREE
Macd divergence and parabolic sar sell only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Sell bearish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses above price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a % percentage of the
FREE
Envelopev1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
FREE
Engulfing bar after trend change
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
The EMA Engulfing Cross indicator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that signals potential buy and sell opportunities based on an engulfing candle pattern after a recent exponential moving average cross. You can adjust how recently the trend change must have occurred using the PASTemaCROSS input. The RSI oversold/overbought function is used to confirm the signals generated by the moving averages. It takes into account the previous bar before the engulfing bar, and it is best used wi
FREE
Simple Engulf Sell
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low  Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Rsi Engulfing Bar Alert V2
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
RSI Condition: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions. Candlestick Pattern: It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles: The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bullish) The previous candle (2) closes lower than it opens (bearish) The current candle's close is below the high of the previous candle Price Action: The alert also checks that the current
FREE
Bollinger Band Lion
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This Expert advisor Trades Trending conditions, best use on EURUSD 1hr chart Strategy uses Bollinger band , Rsi and a momentum indicator to identify the best trading conditions  Includes news filter and account protection settings , also entry protection for high spread . Optimized code for quicker optimization in mt5 Download demo and test out Bollinger Band Lion .
FREE
Lion macd
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This Expert trades macd crosses , using ADX and AC. Designed for 4hr EURUSD trading but able to trade major pairs. Code is designed for speedy metatrader optimisation using open price testing as ea uses open prices on indicators used. EA identifies trends  with specific momentum and exits using the ADX or stop loss. Please optimise using out of sample data.  preset at 0.1 lots best to start with 0.01 lots.
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review