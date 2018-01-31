Y oscillator
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a mathematical expression of the rate of price movement over time. Overbought and oversold market states comprise the basic concepts of the oscillator. The market is considered to be overbought when the indicator line is near its upper limit. In the oversold state, the indicator line is near the lower limit. The indicator also takes into account the crossover of lines. It notifies the user by displaying a dialog box, sending an email or push notifications to mobile terminals.
Settings description
- y_Period - indicator period.
- Price - the type of price used for calculations.
- Alerts - show a dialog box containing custom data;
- Text_BUY - custom text for a buy signal.
- Text_SELL - custom text for a sell signal.
- Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.
- subject - email header.
- Send_Notification - sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating