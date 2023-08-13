EA245 Elephant

1. EA245 Elephant is designed fully automatic or remote from phone (can hold, resume, close all orders, buy or sell or buy and sell mode from phone, ...).

2. EA245 Elephant is designed with special function is Lock Profit.

3. This version is added smart change lot size and grid gap.

4. Use Cent account for safety.

5. Use with any Symbol (setting please contact me for more information)

6.  Contact me immediately after the purchase to get the settings and a personal bonus.

For the 1st time post MQL5, the price is 30 USD in the future i will increase.

After testing and checking, Elephant use best for EURGBP EURCHF GBPCHF AUDCAD so today (19/09/2023) I start new signal use EA245 Elephant for 4 pairs

We will check performance of EA follow this signal.

For more information about our EA please join Telegram as link.

Best regard!

Telegram:  https://t.me/+5A1jm0r1ziYzNGNl

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz6wYOocftA



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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