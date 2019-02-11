Trend Exploit Free

The logic behind Trend Exploit EA is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected.

The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.





Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2013 to 2018) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2000 to 2012).