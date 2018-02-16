A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD.

The ICloud Scalper Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter.

Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while MACD determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.





Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)