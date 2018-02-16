ICloud Scalper Trend Indy

A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD.

The ICloud Scalper Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter.

Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while MACD determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.


Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)

  • ON/OFF - Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur;
  • ON/OFF - Mail - enable/disable sending emails.
  • ON/OFF - Push - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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