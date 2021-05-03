Cunning crocodile

Structure of the indicator.

              The Cunning crocodile indicator consists of three moving averages (applied to the price  Median price  = (high + low)/2):  1) the usual MA (SMA , EMA, SMMA,  LWMA)  or the mean <X> of the process X and her two generalizations 2) <XF> = <X / <X >> * <X> and 3) <XS> = <X * <X >> / <X> with the same averaging period. All three curves intersect at common points that (such an intersection in which the cunning crocodile, unlike the usual one, "never bites his tongue") indicates a change in the trend in the price movement. Formulas for these generalized averages, one of which <XF> is faster, and the other <XS> is slower than the usual MA, are presented in the last screenshot.

 

Using the Cunning crocodile indicator and its advantages.

              The trade of the Cunning crocodile indicator is similar to that of the trade of the usual Alligator indicator, but it has the following advantages. First, averaging over the algorithm <XF> is less delay than behind the fast SMMA used in the classical Alligator. Secondly, the small slope of the slow <XS> is also faster achieved than the  small slope of the slow SMMA of the normal Alligator. Therefore, the indicator Cunning crocodile more quickly indicates the transition to both trend and flat market conditions than the classic Alligator.

          

          The indicator has all kinds of alerts.

 

 Trade with the Cunning crocodile indicator.

              If after reaching a single point of intersection of all three curves "the mouth of the crocodile" is widely opened and the slow average <XS> acquires a significant slope, then there is a trend. In this case, the position on Buy (Sell) opens when the price is higher (lower) than the fast average <XF> and closes when it is below (above) <XF> (those. in the "mouth" Cunning crocodile).

              If the slow mean <XS> is practically horizontal and  (that occupies a significant section of the history) all three lines intersect repeatedly (3 to 6 times) at single points, then the price consolidation takes place. At the same time, the length of the subsequent trend is usually proportional to the length of the previous consolidation area, in which the market spends most of the time (70% -80%), which provides additional information for assessing the state of the market, i.e. it allows to judge whether the trend reversal starts or the trend ends. A rough estimate is as follows: if the trend lasted for 25% -40% of the time of the previous consolidation, then, most likely, there will be a trend end; if the trend lasted less than 20% of the time of the previous consolidation, then a rollback.      

 

Indicator parameters.

  • Price type  - Values: Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price  ((high + low)/2 – default),  Typical price ((high + low + close)/3),    Weighted  price  ((high + low + 2*close)/4). 
  • The averaging method  Values :  SMA ( default ), EMA, SMMA ,   LWMA .  
  • The averaging period -  Values: Integer. Default is 5.
  • The Signal method -  Type of trading signal alert. Values:  No, Send alert, Print (in expert), Comment (in chart), Sound + Print, Sound + Comment, Sound, Push + Comment, Push,  Mail + Comment, Mail 


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Identify Trend
Aleksey Ivanov
4.13 (24)
Indicators
The Identify Trend indicator, using fairly simple but robust filtering methods (based on the moving median – algorithm XM )  and more complex algorithms (XC, XF, XS, four types of non-lagging moving averages   SMAWL, EMAWL,  SSMAWL, LWMAWL ) developed by the author , allows determined (1) the beginning of a true trend movement very precisely and, most importantly, with a small delay, and (2) identifying the flat. Such an indicator can be used for trading scalper strategies as well
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TrueChannel
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (8)
Indicators
The TrueChannel   indicator shows us the true price movement channels. This indicator resembles Donchian Channel   in its appearance, but is built on the basis of completely different principles and gives (in comparison with Donchian Channel , which is better just to use to assess volatility) more adequate trading signals.              As shown in the article , the price actually moves in channels parallel to the time axis and jumps abruptly from the previous channels to the subsequ
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CalculateScientificTradePeriod
Aleksey Ivanov
Utilities
Firstly , the script estimates how many Mx bars of the chart (on which this script is applied) the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality. Secondly (and most importantly), the script is an auxiliary tool for the extremely mathematically advanced and extremely effective ScientificTrade indicator in trading. The script calculates the optimal averaging period, which is also equal to Mx, of the ScientificTrade indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the strate
Signal Envelopes
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Signal Envelopes   indicator uses the robust filtering method based on: (1) the moving median Buff0 = <Median> = (Max {x} + Min {x}) / 2 and (2) the averaging algorithm developed by the author Buff1 = <(<Median> ) ^ (- 3)> * (<Median>) ^ 4  based on the moving median. The Signal Envelopes   indicator allows you to most accurately and with the minimum possible delay set the beginning of a new trend.  The Signal Envelopes indicator can be used both for trading according to scalpe
FindScientificTradePeriod
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The indicator visualizes the result of the   CalculateScientificTradePeriod    script (which, of course, also needs to be downloaded), which, firstly , estimates how many Mx bars of the active chart the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality, and, secondly , calculates the optimal the averaging period (which is also equal to Mx) of the ScientificTrade   indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the extremely effective   ScientificTrade strategy. For the FindS
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Principles of construction of the indicator.               The Absolute Bands (AB) indicator is reminiscent of the Bollinger Bands indicator with its appearance and functions, but only more effective for trading due to the significantly smaller number of false signals issued to them. This effectiveness of the Absolute Bands indicator is due to its robust nature.               In the Bollinger Bands indicator, on both sides of the moving average - Ma, there are lines spaced from Ma by the standa
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Channel Builder
Aleksey Ivanov
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Channel Builder (CB) or Ivanov Bands indicator is a broad generalization of the Bollinger Bands indicator. First, in CB, the mean line <X> is calculated using various averaging algorithms. Secondly, the mean deviations calculated by Kolmogorov averaging are plotted on both sides of the middle line <X>.                The middle line <X>, besides the standard SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA averaging algorithms, can be Median = (Max + Min) / 2 sliding median (which is the default). In
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Alligator Analysis
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator description.            The “ Alligator Analysis ” ( AA ) indicator allows you to build various (by averaging types and by scales) “ Alligators ” and their combinations, i.e. allows you to analyze the state of the market based on the correlation of this state with a whole range of different " Alligators ".  The classic " Alligator " by Bill Williams is based on moving averages and Fibonacci numbers, which makes it one of the best indicators now. The classic " Alligator "   is based on
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Probabilities distribution of price
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
PDP indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment. Operation principles and features PDP analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and mov
Signal Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Signal Bands is a sensitive and convenient indicator, which performs deep statistical processing of information. It allows to see on one chart (1) the price trend, (2) the clear price channel and (3) latent signs of trend change. The indicator can be used on charts of any periods, but it is especially useful for scalping due to its high sensitivity to the current market state. The functions of the indicator : First, the Signal Bands indicator draws channels into which all price fluctuations exa
Iterative Moving Average
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Iterative Moving Average – IMA.   IMA is obtained by correcting the usual   MA.   The correction consists in addition   to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e.   IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA ( Х -MA(X)). Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.               As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting   IMA and with a smaller de
Sensitive Signal
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The Sensitive Signal ( SS ) indicator, using the filtering methods  (which includes cluster multicurrency analysis) developed by the author, allows, with a high degree of probability, to establish the beginning of the true (filtered from interference - random price walks) trend movement. It is clear that such an indicator is very effective for trading on the currency exchange , where signals are highly distorted by random noise. The filtration developed by the author is carried out
Profit MACD
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (2)
Indicators
I present an indicator for professionals. ProfitMACD is very similar to classic MACD in appearance and its functions . However, ProfitMACD is based on completely new algorithms (for example, it has only one averaging period) and is more robust, especially on small timeframes, since it filters random price walks. The classic MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence) is a very good indicator following the trend, based on the ratio between two moving averages, namely the EM
Estimation moving average without lag
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow   to open positions in time and close positions, which leads to losses.                            The Estimation moving average without lag ( EMAWL ) indicator calculates the non-lagging moving average, which is calcula
Strong Trend Flat Signal
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The Strong Trend Flat Signal (STFS) indicator is the intersection of two, developed by the author, non-lagging moving averages with averaging periods 21 and 63.               A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow  to open positions in time and close positio
StatChannel
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The StatChannel ( SC ) indicator is a development of the Bollinger Bands indicator ( ВВ ).  BB is a moving average, on both sides of which two lines are drawn, separated from it by standard deviations std multiplied by the corresponding coefficient. At the same time, a moving average with an averaging period (2n + 1) bars is always obtained lagging behind n bars.  Sliding std is also lagging behind on n bars, also calculated by (2n + 1) points. Such
StatPredict
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Introduction.             The indicator predicts the price in accordance with the prevailing trend  and its own small statistical price fluctuations around this trend. At the same time, in StatPredict , you need to set the time horizon of the forecasted events, which is set by the parameter settings of the “ Length of forecast in bars ” indicator and determined by the characteristic time scale of the current   trend, which is best measured by the ProfitMACD indicator or by the previous price co
Asummetry
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.                             The Asummetry  indicator allows you to predict the beginning of a change in the direction of trends, long before their visual appearance on the price chart.               The author statistically revealed that before changing the direction of the trend, the probability distribution function of the price is made as asymmetric as possible. More precisely, the price movement in any direction always pulls sideways the function of its dist
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
Identify Market State
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Identify Market State   indicator allows you to set the beginning of a new trends and pullbacks on an existing trend. This indicator can be used both for trading on scalper strategies and for long-term trading strategies.               The indicator is based on the 14 periodic DeMarker   indicator and the 8 periodic simple moving average from this indicator. Statistical studies have shown that the sharp peaks of the DeMarker   indicator curve when they drop below its minimum li
Profit Trade
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
Signal Channel
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
Robust Filter
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Robust filter   indicator is based on the robust filtering algorithm developed by the author using the multi-period averaged moving median. The algorithm for this averaging is shown in the last screenshot.                The indicator calculates and shows: 1. The direction of the trend; 2. Entry and exit points of positions; 3. StopLoss   lines calculated from current price probability distributions and selected probability of closing an order by StopLoss before the trend revers
Absolute price
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
This   indicator is intended for professionals assessing fundamental market trends.  This indicator calculates the index of any instrument and analyzes it.              The index of the state currency shows the real purchasing power of this currency, and the dynamics of this index shows the dynamics of the economic state of the corresponding state. An analysis of the indices of both currencies included in a currency pair makes it much more reliable to identify the trend of this cur
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
StatZigZag
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The StatZigZag  indicator looks like a regular ZigZag , but is built on the basis of completely different algorithms. The StatZigZag  indicator is a broken line built from segments of regression lines of different lengths, the beginning of each of which comes from the end of the previous segment. Each regression segment is built until the variance or spread of price around it begins to exceed a certain critical value, after which the construction of this segment ends and the constr
Velocity of price change
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Velocity of price change   ( VP ) indicator shows the average rate of price change at those characteristic time intervals where this rate was approximately constant. The robust algorithm used in VP   to smooth out the price from its random jumps, ensures the reliability of the indicator reading, which does not react to simple price volatility and its insignificant movements.             The indicator allows you to track trends and the moments of their reversals , during which t
Casual Channel
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trends that you see on the charts are not always trends or, more precisely, trends on which you can make money. The point is that there are two kinds of trends:  1)   true trends that are caused by fundamental economic reasons that are stable and, therefore, can provide a reliable profit for the trader;  2)  and there are false trend sections that only look like a trend and arise due to chains of random events - moving the price (mainly) in one direction. These false trend sec
Quality trend
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indica
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