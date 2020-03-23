Two Fibonacci Lines with Buy and Sell Arrows
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.125
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ...
By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers.
Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ...
Input parameters
- FiboNumPeriod_1 - numbers in the following integer sequence for Fibo Moving Average 1.
- nAppliedPrice_1 - Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price, Typical price, Weighted price;
- FiboNumPeriod_2 - numbers in the following integer sequence Fibo Moving Average 2.
- nAppliedPrice_2 - Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price, Typical price, Weighted price;
- PushNotific - If TRUE - Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.