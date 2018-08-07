CyberTrader Assistant

This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading


Control Elements

Left side of the panel includes: order counter (shows the number of orders); connection status sign (notifies if connection is lost); trade permission sign (notifies if autotrading permisiion is turned off); mute button (toggles audio cues); toggle keyboard button (toggles use of keyboard commands); power button (deletes the tool from the chart)

Right side of the panel includes trading controls: BUY and SELL buttons (used to open buy/sell orders); BUY SL and SELL SL buttons (used to open pending orders); CLOSE ALL button (closes all orders); CLOSE PAR button (closes orders by parameter (see parameter list below); buttons to choose closing parameter and loss control option; field to enter price values for pending orders (price may be entered manually or by clicking the desired level on the chart); fields to set take profit and stop loss values; field to enter lot size Take profit, stop loss and lots values may be set manually, or by +/- buttons (if you press a button, holding Shift key, input value will be increased by 10)

(Note: if you will enter invalid values for stopp loss, take profit, lots, break even or trailing stop values, program will try to correct them automatically, or will show an error message)


Compact mode

If you find tool control panel too cumbersome, you may toggle compact mode by pressing M on your keyboard. In compact mode you may move panels (choose panel by double-clicking, then drag it by mouse)


Keyboard commands

  • B - Open buy order B + Shift - set pending buy order
  • S - Open sell order S + Shift - set pending sell order
  • C - close all orders C + Shift - close order by parameter
  • F - Next loss control option F + Shift - previous loss control option
  • P - Next order closing parameter P + Shift - previous order closing parameter
  • M - Toggle full-size and compact mode


Settings

  • Take profit - Take profit in points
  • Stop loss - Stop loss in points
  • Max number of orders - Maximum number of orders to be opened. You can disable further orders
  • Break even level - Profit in points, by reaching which stop loss for an order will be set at the break even point
  • Trailing stop distance - trailing stop distance in points
  • Lot - Lot size, used to open orders
  • Disable orders above specified maximum - Prevents opening of new orders, if set maximum number has been reached
  • Enable keyboard - Enable use of keyboard commands
  • Use sounds - Enable use of audio cues
  • Use colour scheme - Enable use of CyberTrader colour scheme
  • Extra loss control options - choose additional loss control option
    • None - No loss control methods will be used
    • BreakEven - Stop loss level for orders will be set at break even point
    • TrailingStop - trailing stop will be used
  • Closing parameter - parameter, used to close orders, when CLOSE PAR button is pressed
    • Profit - close all orders in profit
    • Loss - close all orders with a loss
    • Market - close all market orders
    • Buy - close all "buy" market orders
    • Sell - close all "sell" market orders
    • Pending - delete all pending orders
    • Limit - delete all sell limit / buy limit orders
    • Stop - delete all sell stop / buy stop orders
    • BuyLimit - delete all buy limit orders
    • SellLimit - delete all sell limit orders
    • BuyStop - delete all buy stop orders
    • SellStop - delete all sell stop orders
  • Round price for pending orders - Truncation of a price value, set up by clicking on a chart
    • No - price value will not be truncated
    • To_0 - last number will be truncated
    • To_00 -last two numbers will be truncated
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Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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