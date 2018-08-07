CyberTrader Assistant

This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading





Control Elements

Left side of the panel includes: order counter (shows the number of orders); connection status sign (notifies if connection is lost); trade permission sign (notifies if autotrading permisiion is turned off); mute button (toggles audio cues); toggle keyboard button (toggles use of keyboard commands); power button (deletes the tool from the chart)

Right side of the panel includes trading controls: BUY and SELL buttons (used to open buy/sell orders); BUY SL and SELL SL buttons (used to open pending orders); CLOSE ALL button (closes all orders); CLOSE PAR button (closes orders by parameter (see parameter list below); buttons to choose closing parameter and loss control option; field to enter price values for pending orders (price may be entered manually or by clicking the desired level on the chart); fields to set take profit and stop loss values; field to enter lot size Take profit, stop loss and lots values may be set manually, or by +/- buttons (if you press a button, holding Shift key, input value will be increased by 10)

(Note: if you will enter invalid values for stopp loss, take profit, lots, break even or trailing stop values, program will try to correct them automatically, or will show an error message)





Compact mode

If you find tool control panel too cumbersome, you may toggle compact mode by pressing M on your keyboard. In compact mode you may move panels (choose panel by double-clicking, then drag it by mouse)





Keyboard commands

B - Open buy order B + Shift - set pending buy order

S - Open sell order S + Shift - set pending sell order

C - close all orders C + Shift - close order by parameter

F - Next loss control option F + Shift - previous loss control option

P - Next order closing parameter P + Shift - previous order closing parameter

M - Toggle full-size and compact mode





Settings