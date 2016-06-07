Forex Factory News EA

4.04

Expert Advisor designed for news trading.

The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory, Investing.com, myfxbook.com websites.

Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings.

The EA should be attached to each currency chart. In the Symbol News field, set the currency symbol for searching news in the calendar. Example: if the EA is attached to the AUDUSD chart, set Symbol News to AUD; if USDCAD, Symbol News - CAD, XAUUSD Symbol News - USD, and so on. Change the magic number for each chart, any timeframe.

The robot works with pending and market orders. It places two Buy stop and Sell stop orders before a news release, or sets levels hidden from the broker. In case a level is broken, an order is opened.

The EA features a function for trading news from the list using pending and market orders. To use this, add the desired news to be traded and specify the numerical deviation for opening an order.


Settings

  • Type Trade - trading type (trade news from the calendar or news entered manually)
  • Symbol News - symbol of the news
  • Order Type for Type 2 - type of orders for trading news entered manually
  • Time to read calendar data, sec - time to read the data from the calendar from the list for the trading type 2 with market orders
  • Distance to orders - distance to place orders and levels
  • Hide pending orders setting - hide placement of orders
  • Hide Take Profit setting - hide placement of take profit
  • Hide Stop Loss setting - hide placement of stop loss
  • Take Profit - take profit
  • Stop Loss - stop loss
  • Type of initial lots - use a fixed lot or a free margin percentage
  • Fixed lot - fixed lot to be used in trading
  • Using margin, % - free margin percentage to be used in trading
  • Profit transfer stop to breakeven - breakeven activation
  • Step breakeven - breakeven step
  • The trailing stop - trailing size
  • Step trailing stop - trailing step
  • The maximum spread - maximum spread to open an order
  • Slippage - maximum slippage. If a slippage exceeds a specified value, orders are removed
  • Interval modify orders - move orders towards the price after a specified time interval in seconds (0-off)
  • Align the order of, s - place stop orders before a news release in seconds
  • Remove pending orders through min - delete orders if none has been triggered after a specified time
  • Open new orders if there are open orders - open new orders if there are open orders present on the given currency pair
  • Max Drawdown - maximum drawdown percentage
  • Magic Number - magic number
  • Comment - comment to orders

Doubling the opposite order

  • Doubling the lot of the opposite pending order - when one of the orders triggers, an opposite order with a doubled lot will be placed.
  • Number of doubling (1-3) - how many times orders will be doubled
  • Interval modify orders of, s. (0-off) - modification of the order following the price (disabled if 0)
  • Distance - the distance for placing the order
  • Deleting pending orders, sec. - deletion of doubled order

Limit orders before news releases

  • Use setting limit orders to the news - use limit orders before news releases (on/off)
  • Distance - distance for limit orders
  • Stop Loss - stop loss
  • Lot - лот
  • Trailing stop - trailing stop value
  • Step trailing stop - trailing step
  • Remove limit orders through sec. - deleting limit orders after this time

Hedging settings

  • Use Hedging - use hedging (enable/disable)
  • Distance - hedging distance
  • Coefficient of Take Profit - take profit ratio (to determine the take profit distance, the distance is multiplied by the coefficient)
  • Coefficient for lot Hedging - lot multiplier

Limit Orders grid setup

  • Use a limit order grid - use a grid of limit orders
  • Distance - distance to place limit orders
  • Max. count. limit orders - the maximum number of limit orders
  • Trailing Stop Break Even - total trailing of limit orders
  • Take Profit on the Break Even - take profit based on breakeven
  • Number martingale limit order (0-off) - number of the martingale limit order (0 - disabled)
  • Coefficient - lot multiplier

Time Configurations

  • Use auto set GMToffset - detect the MetaTrader 4 server time automatically or set manually
  • GMToffset Server - MetaTrader 4 server time

Calendar Settings

  • Selecting calendar - selection of the calendar
  • Trading High News - trade high impact news
  • Trading Medium News - trade medium impact news
  • Trading Low News - trade low impact news
  • Show High News - show the high impact news on the chart
  • Show Medium News - show the medium impact news on the chart
  • Show Low News - show the low impact news on the chart
  • Show markers news - display news markers
  • Use Alert News - signal about the upcoming news
  • Time before Alert News - time before the news for the signal

Settings for manually entered news

  • Description of the news - name of the news to trade
  • Change for BUY - deviation to open a buy trade
  • Change for SELL - deviation to open a sell trade

Testing by time

  • Time test news 1 - time of the test news
  • Time test news 2 - time of the test news
Reviews 61
Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.07.07 19:35 
 

Thanks.

Jose Raul Montilla Navarro
55
Jose Raul Montilla Navarro 2019.10.16 06:16 
 

Greetings, could you explain to me what the market presets and pending orders of Forex Factory News are for. Well, sometimes they work for me other times not lately.

zxc69
28
zxc69 2019.09.25 09:39 
 

Best Support

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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
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5 (4)
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Connor Michael Woodson
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5 (2)
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4.67 (3)
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Channel scalper EA MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
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369517
793
369517 2024.12.03 22:07 
 

BE AWARE!!!! EA is not working.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.04.23 15:46 
 

Good

Wai Hang Leung
213
Wai Hang Leung 2022.07.20 11:13 
 

Aleksei not supportive and the EA is too bad. Asked him the questions, he read my message but didn't response anything. Too bad for this EA and do not buy it.

DFX
2347
DFX 2020.09.26 10:04 
 

Only loss for me - Aleksei not supportive

Anrich_93
49
Anrich_93 2020.08.17 19:09 
 

Unable to make mine work :(

Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.07.07 19:35 
 

Thanks.

Jose Raul Montilla Navarro
55
Jose Raul Montilla Navarro 2019.10.16 06:16 
 

Greetings, could you explain to me what the market presets and pending orders of Forex Factory News are for. Well, sometimes they work for me other times not lately.

zxc69
28
zxc69 2019.09.25 09:39 
 

Best Support

Andrei Lisaichuk
449
Andrei Lisaichuk 2019.08.28 10:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mlucouw
273
mlucouw 2019.08.05 20:08 
 

Getting losses so far much more than wins will update soon again

No more live signal even?

[Deleted] 2019.06.25 08:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Claudio Amore
41
Claudio Amore 2019.04.11 06:14 
 

...continua ad aprire pending orders e poi li cancella: mi sono stufato e ho rimosso il robot!

Truamztrader
94
Truamztrader 2019.04.10 15:10 
 

Great EA, works well! And excellent customer service, very Helpful!

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2018.05.14 22:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2018.03.22 17:38 
 

El uso en noticias lo hace inmejorable. El autor sincero, te escucha y te da consejos sin problemas. No tengo más palabras y si tienes un buen servidor y lo tienes bien configurado tienes rentabilidad. Suerte con las News.

durash
24
durash 2018.03.22 13:42 
 

Excellent EA!!

Ajmal Jamseeth
585
Ajmal Jamseeth 2018.02.12 18:16 
 

Very good EA. More than the product, the author is very supportive and answers our query quickly.

Samer Gowid
1102
Samer Gowid 2018.02.10 19:18 
 

The EA works good and the author is supportive and down to earth. I still needs to try the hedging option and I will then update my review.So far, the EA almost has all options needed for trading news.

DamianPe82
25
DamianPe82 2018.01.30 11:58 
 

Its an excelent EA. I've been looking for EA with just that functionality for a while. Its a tool that can do many styles of news trading, and can make you bancrupt very fast if you use it wrong. Luckily everything is rather simple to set up, and author provides set of files to load for each pair. Author responds very quickly, and my tests so far confirm that EA earns money on NEWS. Do not purchase if you do not know what news trading is.

Sooyong Kim
435
Sooyong Kim 2018.01.15 09:11 
 

Excellent EA!!

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