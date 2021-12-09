Channel scalper EA MT5

5

Channel scalper EA

The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility.

Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00.

Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer.

If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00.

The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss.

Currency pairs for trading eurusd, gbpusd, usdchf, usdjpy, usdcad, eurjpy, eurgbp, eurchf, gbpjpy, eurcad, euraud, gbpaud, gbpcad, gbpchf, audcad, nzdjpy, cadchf, chfjpy, audfjpy. Timeframe - M5

For the Expert Advisor to work, it is necessary to use ECN accounts with a minimum overnight spread.

The adviser must work 24/7. Use a fully configured and ready to go VPS Expert.

For the news filter to work, add the URL https://ec.forexprostools.com

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site+Signals+My

to the list of allowed URLs, Main menu->Tools->Settings->Experts.

 


 Настройки

  • Use news filter - on/off
  • Show Inactive News - true/false. display of inactive news
  • Symbols 1 - GBP, EUR, CAD, USD, CHF news entry field example, add news on the GBPUSD currency pair in the Symbols 1 GBP field
  • Symbols 2 - input field for news on AUD,NZD,JPY example, add news on the AUDUSD currency pair in the Symbols 2 AUD field
  • Start trading - start trading.
  • End of trade - end of trade.
  • Friday trading - true/false
  • Trading on Monday - true/false
  • Close all open trading orders - true/false
  • The closing time of all open trade orders is 02:00, the time must be greater than or equal to the End of Trade time.
  • Trade market orders - true/false
  • Thanksgiving trading - true/false
  • Trading during the Christmas holidays - true/false
  • Type of initial lots - selection of the trading mode.
  • Margin usage, % - percentage of free margin.
  • Initial lot - fixed lot.
  • Lot change with balance - lot increase with constant balance
  • Max set - maximum lot in trade when using Margin % .
  • Balance step - 200
  • Lot step - 0.01
  • The channel volatility size is a significant expansion of the channel that you can start trading, (0 - the spread filter is disabled).
  • Take Profit - take profit (TP1 - conservative 50% channel, TP2 - aggressive 100% channel, TP3 - real TP 50% of the channel, TP4 - 50% of the channel is used from 23:00 to 01:00, 100% is used from 01:01 channel, TP5 - fixed hidden take profit with individual settings in pips (Hidden Take Profit-...).
  • Hidden Take Profit - 30 works when you select the TP5 mode in the menu, closing in pips is used.
  • Renewal start time for TP4 - 01:00
  • Stop Loss (0-off) - stop loss.
  • Hide Stop Loss - hide stop loss.
  • Modification of limit orders - modification of limit orders (1 - every new bar, 2 - every second bar, 3 - every third bar).
  • Breakeven step - breakeven step in pips.
  • Trailing Stop (0-off) - trailing stop value in pips (0 - disabled).
  • Trailing stop step - trailing stop step in pips.
  • Maximum spread for limit orders (0-off) - maximum spread, while limit orders are allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).
  • Maximum spread of market orders (0-off) - maximum spread when access to a market order is allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).
  • Comment - comment to orders.


Reviews
Eldy Yakin Sinit
942
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2021.12.10 08:49 
 

This EA is awesome!

Eldy Yakin Sinit
942
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2021.12.10 08:49 
 

This EA is awesome!

Aleksei Moshkin
18888
Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2022.01.10 22:43
Thank you!
