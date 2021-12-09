Channel scalper EA MT5

Channel scalper EA

The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility.

Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00.

Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer.

If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00.

The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss.

Currency pairs for trading eurusd, gbpusd, usdchf, usdjpy, usdcad, eurjpy, eurgbp, eurchf, gbpjpy, eurcad, euraud, gbpaud, gbpcad, gbpchf, audcad, nzdjpy, cadchf, chfjpy, audfjpy. Timeframe - M5

For the Expert Advisor to work, it is necessary to use ECN accounts with a minimum overnight spread.

The adviser must work 24/7. Use a fully configured and ready to go VPS Expert.

For the news filter to work, add the URL https://ec.forexprostools.com

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site+Signals+My

to the list of allowed URLs, Main menu->Tools->Settings->Experts.





Настройки

Use news filter - on/off

Show Inactive News - true/false. display of inactive news

Symbols 1 - GBP, EUR, CAD, USD, CHF news entry field example, add news on the GBPUSD currency pair in the Symbols 1 GBP field

Symbols 2 - input field for news on AUD,NZD,JPY example, add news on the AUDUSD currency pair in the Symbols 2 AUD field

Start trading - start trading.

End of trade - end of trade.

Friday trading - true/false

Trading on Monday - true/false

Close all open trading orders - true/false

The closing time of all open trade orders is 02:00, the time must be greater than or equal to the End of Trade time.

Trade market orders - true/false

Thanksgiving trading - true/false

Trading during the Christmas holidays - true/false

Type of initial lots - selection of the trading mode.

Margin usage, % - percentage of free margin.

Initial lot - fixed lot.

Lot change with balance - lot increase with constant balance

Max set - maximum lot in trade when using Margin % .

Balance step - 200

Lot step - 0.01

The channel volatility size is a significant expansion of the channel that you can start trading, (0 - the spread filter is disabled).

Take Profit - take profit (TP1 - conservative 50% channel, TP2 - aggressive 100% channel, TP3 - real TP 50% of the channel, TP4 - 50% of the channel is used from 23:00 to 01:00, 100% is used from 01:01 channel, TP5 - fixed hidden take profit with individual settings in pips (Hidden Take Profit-...).

Hidden Take Profit - 30 works when you select the TP5 mode in the menu, closing in pips is used.

Renewal start time for TP4 - 01:00

Stop Loss (0-off) - stop loss.

Hide Stop Loss - hide stop loss.

Modification of limit orders - modification of limit orders (1 - every new bar, 2 - every second bar, 3 - every third bar).

Breakeven step - breakeven step in pips.

Trailing Stop (0-off) - trailing stop value in pips (0 - disabled).

Trailing stop step - trailing stop step in pips.

Maximum spread for limit orders (0-off) - maximum spread, while limit orders are allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).

Maximum spread of market orders (0-off) - maximum spread when access to a market order is allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).

Comment - comment to orders.



