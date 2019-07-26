GAP Hunter EA





The expert's trading strategy is based on finding a gap (price gap) that occurs after weekends and holidays.

Basically, the majority of gaps closes on the same day or within several days, the expert tracks such price gaps and when it arrives opens an order in the opposite direction in the direction of closure.





There are settings to search for gep only on Monday, search for gep every day on the shift of days, and 0-24 gap search around the clock.





In the settings there is a spread filter, trailing stop, breakeven, there is a grid with a martingale lot setting, all functions can be disabled, or customized. Parameters optimization was not performed. For trading on Mondays only, it is recommended to use the D1 timeframe. Only monday - D1

All days//0-24 - m5, H1



