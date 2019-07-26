GAP Hunter EA

4
GAP Hunter EA

The expert's trading strategy is based on finding a gap (price gap) that occurs after weekends and holidays.
Basically, the majority of gaps closes on the same day or within several days, the expert tracks such price gaps and when it arrives opens an order in the opposite direction in the direction of closure.

There are settings to search for gep only on Monday, search for gep every day on the shift of days, and 0-24 gap search around the clock.

In the settings there is a spread filter, trailing stop, breakeven, there is a grid with a martingale lot setting, all functions can be disabled, or customized.

Parameters optimization was not performed.

For trading on Mondays only, it is recommended to use the D1 timeframe.

Only monday - D1
All days//0-24 - m5, H1


Reviews 3
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2019.09.09 13:45 
 

I am still running some tests, but the EA looks very good for now!

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The Gold pips EA breakout advisor works from levels with Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders, for price changes at a certain point in time, the maximum and minimum of the bar act as levels. The advisor does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid and averaging. To achieve the best results, it is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts! Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD, but you can use any. Timeframe: M5, M15 Minimum deposit: $50 Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with ver
Night channel scalper
Aleksei Moshkin
3.38 (8)
Experts
Night channel scalper is a fully automatic trading advisor. The strategy of night scalping in the channel, working hours 2-3 hours. Advisor does not use martingale. does not use a grid, does not use hedging. All trading orders are protected by stop loss, the recommended timeframe for working M5 is M15. It has a setting of dynamic take profit and stop loss. The minimum deposit for work is 10 -15 dollars for one currency pair, leverage 1: 500 Settings Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit Dynamic Take
FREE
Day Breakout EA
Aleksei Moshkin
3.88 (8)
Experts
The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low. In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened. Real monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/833080 Settings Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction The maximum number of limit o
FREE
Copyist MS MT5 netting
Aleksei Moshkin
Utilities
Copier MS MT5 Netting Copyist MS is a fast and easy-to-use copier of trade orders; it works as an advisor in the form of a single file with switching between the Master and Slave operating modes. The current version of the adviser works only on netting accounts. Settings Type of work - selection of the operating mode: Master or Slave; Master account number - number of the trading account of the master terminal; Selective copying currency pairs - individual selection of currency pairs for copyin
FREE
Forex Factory News EA
Aleksei Moshkin
4.04 (45)
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for news trading. The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory, Investing.com, myfxbook.com websites. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings. The EA should be attached to each currency chart. In the Symbol News field, set the currency symbol for searching news in the calendar. Example: if the EA is attached to the AUDUSD chart, set Symbol News to AUD; if USDCAD, Symbol News - CAD, XAUUSD Symbol News - USD, and so on. Change the magic number for each chart, an
Copyist MS
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (4)
Utilities
Copyist MS is a simple and easy to use trade copier. It works as a single-file Expert Advisor with toggled Master and Slave operation modes. Configurations Type of work - work mode selection: Master or Slave; Copy by magic number - copy trade orders by magic number (configure in master terminal) Will not copy currency pairs - list of unwanted currency pairs to copy (configure in master terminal) Master account number - master-terminal trading account number; Selective copying currency pairs - i
Nfp EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Автоматический советник предназначен для торговли новости Nonfarm Payrolls. Торгует советник один раз в месяц при выходе новости, новость ищет и скачивает с сайта Investing.com. Советник мультивалютный устанавливается только на один график, валютная пара любая, таимфрейм любой. В настройках советника установлены для торговли эти валютные пары (USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD) список валют можно редактировать добавлять либо удалять нужные валюты для торговли.  Для работы советн
Grid Auto Lock EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Automatic advisor locker. It opens a buy and sell order and then opens a grid with a martingale, while each grid order will be locked by an opposite order. The order grid is closed upon reaching a certain profit value in the deposit currency. For one currency pair, the minimum deposit is 5000 usd. For 50 usd cent bills. Trading leverage 1: 500 and higher. Settings Start time - Start of trading Number of trades per day - Number of trades per day Number of locking orders - Number of locking g
Sniper EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
The EA trades at the beginning of the London session. This non-indicator trading strategy is based on the price movement of a currency pair during that day, the previous day and the entire previous week. The Expert Advisor is equipped with partial closing of a trading lot, a spread filter.                                                                                                                                                                                                    The recommend
Daytime Equilibrium
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Daytime Equilibrium is a completely safe EA, does not use martingale, does not use hedging, all orders are protected by stop loss Take Profit - take profit Recommended currency pair USDJPY   Take Profit - hide the take profit setting Stop Loss - stop loss Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading Using margin,% - selection of the type of trade, fixed lot or percentage of free margin Percentage of margin for trading - percentage of free margin for trading Trail 1 - true / false Traili
Channel scalper EA
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (9)
Experts
Channel scalper EA Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site +Signals+My The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all
Super helper
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (2)
Utilities
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators. You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you. When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself. To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings.  INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator Subwindow number - subwindo
Forex Factory News EA mt5
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades news on any timeframe. The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory website. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings. Live signal :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2357864?source=Site +Signals+My The EA is launched on a single chart and defines all necessary pairs for trading on its own. The robot works with pending orders setting two Buy stop and Sell stop orders before a news release. It determines the time zones of the calendar and terminal automatica
Copyist MS MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Copyist MS — это простой и удобный в использовании торговый копир. Работает как однофайловый советник с переключаемыми режимами работы Master и Slave. Ордера можно копировать из МТ5 в МТ5, из МТ5 в МТ4, из МТ4 в МТ5. Для копирования ордеров в MetaTrader 4 требуется версия советника для MetaTrader 4. Текущая версия советника работает только на ХЕДЖИНГОВЫХ счетах. Параметры Тип работы - выбор режима работы: Master или Slave; Копировать по магическому номеру - копирование торговых ордеров по магич
Channel scalper EA MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
Experts
Channel scalper EA The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss. Currency pairs for trading eurusd,
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Andrei Lisaichuk
449
Andrei Lisaichuk 2020.07.12 05:01 
 

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Svyatoslav Kucher
4848
Svyatoslav Kucher 2019.11.18 18:07 
 

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Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2019.09.09 13:45 
 

I am still running some tests, but the EA looks very good for now!

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