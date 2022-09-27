Super helper
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 November 2022
- Activations: 5
To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings.
Settings.
INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS
- Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator
- Subwindow number - subwindow number, 0 is the main chart, 1 is the first indicator at the bottom of the chart, 2 is the second indicator.
- Buy signal buffer - signal buffer number
- Sell signal buffer - signal buffer number
SETTINGS MA
- Use MA - use MA
- Timeframe - MA time frame
- Period - MA period
- Shift - MA shift
- Method - MA method
TRADE SETTINGS
- Reverse - use reverse
- Order opening type - opening immediately after the signal, on a new bar, after 2 bars
- Opposite closing - closing an order on the reverse signal of the indicator
- Indicator with serial signal - opening orders by the indicator with serial signals
- Max number of serial signals - maximum number of serial signals
- Maximum spread - maximum spread
SETTING
- Take profit type - take profit type, 1TP, 2TP, 3TP
- Stop loss (0 - off) - stop loss
- Breakeven start (0 - off) - breakeven activation distance
- Breakeven size - distance in pips
- Trailing stop (0 - off) - trailing stop
- Trailing step - trailing stop step
TRADING LOT SETTINGS
- Type of initial lots - used lot type
- Fixed lot - fixed lot
- Using margin, % - used margin percentage
TRADING LOT SETTINGS
- Use grid - use grid
- Open opposite grid - close the grid when an opposite signal appears or not
- Distance - grid distance
- Max count orders maximum number of grid orders
- Number martingale order - martingale activation order number
- Grid breakeven distance - grid breakeven activation distance
- Grid breakeven size - distance in pips
- Trailing stop of the order grid - trailing stop of the grid
- Step trailing stop - trailing stop step
- Grid lot increase factor (0-off) - martingale coefficient
- Max drawdown (0-off) - maximum drawdown at which all orders will be closed
IDENTIFICATION SETTINGS
- Magic number - order identifier
- Comment - comment on orders
- Slippage - slippage
Рекомендую , автор помогает если есть вопросы . Можно привязать к любому индикатору который имеет буферы стрелок