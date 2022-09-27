Super helper

5
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators.

You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you.

When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself.

To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings.

Settings.

 INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS

  • Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator
  • Subwindow number - subwindow number, 0 is the main chart, 1 is the first indicator at the bottom of the chart, 2 is the second indicator.
  • Buy signal buffer - signal buffer number
  • Sell ​​signal buffer - signal buffer number

SETTINGS MA

  • Use MA - use MA
  • Timeframe - MA time frame
  • Period - MA period
  • Shift - MA shift
  • Method - MA method

TRADE SETTINGS

  • Reverse - use reverse
  • Order opening type - opening immediately after the signal, on a new bar, after 2 bars
  • Opposite closing - closing an order on the reverse signal of the indicator
  • Indicator with serial signal - opening orders by the indicator with serial signals
  • Max number of serial signals - maximum number of serial signals
  • Maximum spread - maximum spread

SETTING

  • Take profit type - take profit type, 1TP, 2TP, 3TP
  • Stop loss (0 - off) - stop loss
  • Breakeven start (0 - off) - breakeven activation distance
  • Breakeven size - distance in pips
  • Trailing stop (0 - off) - trailing stop
  • Trailing step - trailing stop step

TRADING LOT SETTINGS

  • Type of initial lots - used lot type
  • Fixed lot - fixed lot
  • Using margin, % - used margin percentage

TRADING LOT SETTINGS

  • Use grid - use grid
  • Open opposite grid - close the grid when an opposite signal appears or not
  • Distance - grid distance
  • Max count orders maximum number of grid orders
  • Number martingale order - martingale activation order number
  • Grid breakeven distance - grid breakeven activation distance
  • Grid breakeven size - distance in pips
  • Trailing stop of the order grid - trailing stop of the grid
  • Step trailing stop - trailing stop step
  • Grid lot increase factor (0-off) - martingale coefficient
  • Max drawdown (0-off) - maximum drawdown at which all orders will be closed

IDENTIFICATION SETTINGS

  • Magic number - order identifier
  • Comment - comment on orders
  • Slippage - slippage


Reviews 2
Volodymyr Dromov
1012
Volodymyr Dromov 2026.04.03 10:07 
 

Рекомендую , автор помогает если есть вопросы . Можно привязать к любому индикатору который имеет буферы стрелок

khushab
944
khushab 2022.10.18 21:46 
 

So far good result. It is performing the way it supposed too. Aleksei is an excellent Guy. response is quick.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Filter:
Volodymyr Dromov
1012
Volodymyr Dromov 2026.04.03 10:07 
 

Рекомендую , автор помогает если есть вопросы . Можно привязать к любому индикатору который имеет буферы стрелок

khushab
944
khushab 2022.10.18 21:46 
 

So far good result. It is performing the way it supposed too. Aleksei is an excellent Guy. response is quick.

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