Daytime Equilibrium

Daytime Equilibrium is a completely safe EA, does not use martingale, does not use hedging, all orders are protected by stop loss Take Profit - take profit

Recommended currency pair USDJPY
 
  • Take Profit - hide the take profit setting
  • Stop Loss - stop loss
  • Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading
  • Using margin,% - selection of the type of trade, fixed lot or percentage of free margin
  • Percentage of margin for trading - percentage of free margin for trading
  • Trail 1 - true / false
  • Trailing stop 1 - trailing value
  • Trawl step 1 - trailing step
  • Trail 2 - true / false
  • Trailing stop 2 - trailing value
  • Trawl step 2 - trailing step
  • Distance - trade distance
  • Time to start trading - start trading
  • Time of the end of trade - end of trade
  • Maximal spread - maximum spread for opening an order
  • Comment - comment to orders
  • Magic Number - magic


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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