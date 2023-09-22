Daytime Equilibrium
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 September 2023
- Activations: 10
Daytime Equilibrium is a completely safe EA, does not use martingale, does not use hedging, all orders are protected by stop loss Take Profit - take profit
Recommended currency pair USDJPY
- Take Profit - hide the take profit setting
- Stop Loss - stop loss
- Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading
- Using margin,% - selection of the type of trade, fixed lot or percentage of free margin
- Percentage of margin for trading - percentage of free margin for trading
- Trail 1 - true / false
- Trailing stop 1 - trailing value
- Trawl step 1 - trailing step
- Trail 2 - true / false
- Trailing stop 2 - trailing value
- Trawl step 2 - trailing step
- Distance - trade distance
- Time to start trading - start trading
- Time of the end of trade - end of trade
- Maximal spread - maximum spread for opening an order
- Comment - comment to orders
- Magic Number - magic