Grid Auto Lock EA

Automatic advisor locker. It opens a buy and sell order and then opens a grid with a martingale, while each grid order will be locked by an opposite order. The order grid is closed upon reaching a certain profit value in the deposit currency.

For one currency pair, the minimum deposit is 5000 usd.

For 50 usd cent bills.

Trading leverage 1: 500 and higher.

Settings


  • Start time - Start of trading
  • Number of trades per day - Number of trades per day
  • Number of locking orders - Number of locking grid orders
  • Martingale - Martingale on / off
  • The coefficient of the martingale lot - martingale lot coefficient
  • Start martingale - Order number from which martingale will be activated
  • Lot - Initial lot
  • Take profit - Take profit in the deposit currency
  • Order grid step - Distance of opening grid orders
  • Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency (0-off) - Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency at which all orders will be closed, (0-off).
  • Comments - Comments to orders
  • Slip - Slipping
  • Magic number - Magik


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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