Grid Auto Lock EA

Automatic advisor locker. It opens a buy and sell order and then opens a grid with a martingale, while each grid order will be locked by an opposite order. The order grid is closed upon reaching a certain profit value in the deposit currency.





For one currency pair, the minimum deposit is 5000 usd.





For 50 usd cent bills.





Trading leverage 1: 500 and higher.

Settings





Start time - Start of trading

Number of trades per day - Number of trades per day

Number of locking orders - Number of locking grid orders

Martingale - Martingale on / off

The coefficient of the martingale lot - martingale lot coefficient

Start martingale - Order number from which martingale will be activated

Lot - Initial lot

Take profit - Take profit in the deposit currency

Order grid step - Distance of opening grid orders

Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency (0-off) - Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency at which all orders will be closed, (0-off).

Comments - Comments to orders

Slip - Slipping

Magic number - Magik



