Grid Auto Lock EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 February 2021
- Activations: 6
Automatic advisor locker. It opens a buy and sell order and then opens a grid with a martingale, while each grid order will be locked by an opposite order. The order grid is closed upon reaching a certain profit value in the deposit currency.
For one currency pair, the minimum deposit is 5000 usd.
For 50 usd cent bills.
Trading leverage 1: 500 and higher.
Settings
- Start time - Start of trading
- Number of trades per day - Number of trades per day
- Number of locking orders - Number of locking grid orders
- Martingale - Martingale on / off
- The coefficient of the martingale lot - martingale lot coefficient
- Start martingale - Order number from which martingale will be activated
- Lot - Initial lot
- Take profit - Take profit in the deposit currency
- Order grid step - Distance of opening grid orders
- Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency (0-off) - Maximum drawdown in the deposit currency at which all orders will be closed, (0-off).
- Comments - Comments to orders
- Slip - Slipping
- Magic number - Magik