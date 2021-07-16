Channel scalper EA

4

Channel scalper EA

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site+Signals+My

The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility.

Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00.

Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer.

If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00.

The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss.

Currency pairs for trading eurusd, gbpusd, usdchf, usdjpy, usdcad, eurjpy, eurgbp, eurchf, gbpjpy, eurcad, euraud, gbpaud, gbpcad, gbpchf, audcad, nzdjpy, cadchf, chfjpy, audfjpy. Timeframe - M5

For the Expert Advisor to work, it is necessary to use ECN accounts with a minimum overnight spread.

The adviser must work 24/7. Use a fully configured and ready to go VPS Expert.

For the news filter to work, add the URL https://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URLs, Main menu->Tools->Settings->Experts.


 Settings

    • Use news filter - on/off
    • Show Inactive News - true/false. display of inactive news
    • Symbols 1 - GBP, EUR, CAD, USD, CHF news entry field example, add news on the GBPUSD currency pair in the Symbols 1 GBP field
    • Symbols 2 - input field for news on AUD,NZD,JPY example, add news on the AUDUSD currency pair in the Symbols 2 AUD field
    • Start trading - start trading.
    • End of trade - end of trade.
    • Friday trading - true/false
    • Trading on Monday - true/false
    • Close all open trading orders - true/false
    • The closing time of all open trade orders is 02:00, the time must be greater than or equal to the End of Trade time.
    • Trade market orders - true/false
    • Thanksgiving trading - true/false
    • Trading during the Christmas holidays - true/false
    • Type of initial lots - selection of the trading mode.
    • Margin usage, % - percentage of free margin.
    • Initial lot - fixed lot.
    • Lot change with balance - lot increase with constant balance
    • Max set - maximum lot in trade when using Margin % .
    • Balance step - 200
    • Lot step - 0.01
    • The channel volatility size is a significant expansion of the channel that you can start trading, (0 - the spread filter is disabled).
    • Take Profit - take profit (TP1 - conservative 50% channel, TP2 - aggressive 100% channel, TP3 - real TP 50% of the channel, TP4 - 50% of the channel is used from 23:00 to 01:00, 100% is used from 01:01 channel, TP5 - fixed hidden take profit with individual settings in pips (Hidden Take Profit-...).
    • Hidden Take Profit - 30 works when you select the TP5 mode in the menu, closing in pips is used.
    • Renewal start time for TP4 - 01:00
    • Stop Loss (0-off) - stop loss.
    • Hide Stop Loss - hide stop loss.
    • Modification of limit orders - modification of limit orders (1 - every new bar, 2 - every second bar, 3 - every third bar).
    • Breakeven step - breakeven step in pips.
    • Trailing Stop (0-off) - trailing stop value in pips (0 - disabled).
    • Trailing stop step - trailing stop step in pips.
    • Maximum spread for limit orders (0-off) - maximum spread, while limit orders are allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).
    • Maximum spread of market orders (0-off) - maximum spread when access to a market order is allowed, (0 - spread filter is disabled).
    • Comment - comment to orders.

    Reviews 13
    Anton Prykhodko
    389
    Anton Prykhodko 2021.11.11 11:05 
     

    Super dope Night Scalper. Recommend

    Muhammad Bayhaqi Hapaza
    70
    Muhammad Bayhaqi Hapaza 2021.09.29 23:47 
     

    How to fix big spread im using IC Market too, In your country 23.00-01.00 , but in my country Indonesia EA start 04.00-06.00 (it's time big spread) more than 30-100spread... How to fix this problem fast...

    Serafin Perez
    3853
    Serafin Perez 2021.07.26 13:13 
     

    Mi vampiro favorito.

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    Filter:
    saroq
    308
    saroq 2022.02.03 22:57 
     

    Today is 4 February 2022. My first trade was on 29 November 2021 and my account is in a 1.343% loss. If history repeats itself then this EA should produce some solid profitable months. It would be helpful if more information was provided about best pairs to trade when setting up the EA. There's an active community on Telegram doing back tests etc. so if that information could be used to create a guide that would be great. I will update in April. March 2023 - I gave up on this EA. If you have plenty of time to back test and play with different settings it may be a good EA for you but I don't have that time or the expertise to do it.

    Deta Pambudi
    125
    Deta Pambudi 2022.01.13 04:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Teoh Kheng Swee
    824
    Teoh Kheng Swee 2021.12.02 03:13 
     

    Dear Aleksei, Thanks for this robots, the robots has given me stable profits everyday. However, I give 4 Star because not every pairs you recommended ended up in profits. Some are losses, hence I have to filter it myself. For others who wish to purchase this products, it is worth it, as long as your broker has low spread ECN account and the MT4 platform has Stoploss level = 0. Please check this parameter as it is important to get profits.

    Bethel Uchechukwu Chikezie
    901
    Bethel Uchechukwu Chikezie 2021.11.26 07:26 
     

    Hello Aleksei, Regards to setting my brokers time is GMT 0. What should be my idea setting.

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.11.26 22:51
    Hello, 20:00 - 22:00.
    Roy Kurniawan
    264
    Roy Kurniawan 2021.11.18 02:05 
     

    1st day result 2.87% so far looking good. hoping you can explain more on simple manual about this EA, like take profit 1 - 3, what the exact pips or point will the EA take. so we can measure the reward vs risk ... that one thing, the other, there a lot of other customisation needed to be explain on this EA setting...

    anv03
    73
    anv03 2021.11.15 06:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.11.15 07:10
    Спасибо!
    Anton Prykhodko
    389
    Anton Prykhodko 2021.11.11 11:05 
     

    Super dope Night Scalper. Recommend

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.11.11 11:56
    Thank you!
    christofort
    361
    christofort 2021.11.02 11:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.11.02 15:07
    Thank you!
    Muhammad Bayhaqi Hapaza
    70
    Muhammad Bayhaqi Hapaza 2021.09.29 23:47 
     

    How to fix big spread im using IC Market too, In your country 23.00-01.00 , but in my country Indonesia EA start 04.00-06.00 (it's time big spread) more than 30-100spread... How to fix this problem fast...

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.09.30 06:53
    Look at the specification, there are closing and opening of trading sessions. When your local time is 04:00 what time is it in the terminal at this moment?
    I wrote you a private message, check.
    newsun0251
    643
    newsun0251 2021.09.17 02:18 
     

    I've bought it for a long time. It's rarely traded and has no profit!

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.09.24 11:36
    Update the expert version.
    josephantoine
    59
    josephantoine 2021.07.28 23:25 
     

    Started Live today. Will update as events warrant.

    Serafin Perez
    3853
    Serafin Perez 2021.07.26 13:13 
     

    Mi vampiro favorito.

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.07.26 13:34
    Thank you!
    MQLJIMNAK
    39
    MQLJIMNAK 2021.07.20 02:26 
     

    Just started trying yesterday. So far so good. Looks like very stable EA.

    Aleksei Moshkin
    19140
    Reply from developer Aleksei Moshkin 2021.07.20 06:08
    Thank you!
    Reply to review