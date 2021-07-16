Channel scalper EA

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site+Signals+My



The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility.

Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00.

Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer.

If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00.

The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss.

Currency pairs for trading eurusd, gbpusd, usdchf, usdjpy, usdcad, eurjpy, eurgbp, eurchf, gbpjpy, eurcad, euraud, gbpaud, gbpcad, gbpchf, audcad, nzdjpy, cadchf, chfjpy, audfjpy. Timeframe - M5

For the Expert Advisor to work, it is necessary to use ECN accounts with a minimum overnight spread.

The adviser must work 24/7. Use a fully configured and ready to go VPS Expert.

For the news filter to work, add the URL https://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URLs, Main menu->Tools->Settings->Experts.





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