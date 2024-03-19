Gold pips EA

1
The Gold pips EA breakout advisor works from levels with Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders, for price changes at a certain point in time, the maximum and minimum of the bar act as levels.
The advisor does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid and averaging. To achieve the best results, it is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts!

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD, but you can use any.
  • Timeframe: M5, M15
  • Minimum deposit: $50
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • To achieve the best results, it is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts!
  • Account type: Hedge                                                                                                                                                                         Specifications:
  • Each transaction is protected by SL for 250 points.
  • The exit strategy includes a quick trailing stop.
  • Built-in auto lot function
  • Very easy to install, does not require any settings changes, default settings are ideal for most brokers that use GMT+3. If your broker has a different server time, you need to make small changes to your trading time settings!
  • Use a VPS to keep your advisor working 24/7.
  • Set file for XAUUSD M15 in the comments section.

The real signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2212402?source=Site+Profile+Seller

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Kudret KUKUS
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Kudret KUKUS 2024.07.01 13:52 
 

I bought the (Gold pips EA) robot. I installed MT4. However, he did not open any transactions. Is there a program settings-set? I'm waiting for your help.

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