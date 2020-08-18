Sniper EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 December 2020
- Activations: 7
The EA trades at the beginning of the London session. This non-indicator trading strategy is based on the price movement of a currency pair during that day, the previous day and the entire previous week. The Expert Advisor is equipped with partial closing of a trading lot, a spread filter. The recommended timeframe is M5, M15. Currency pair EURUSD.
- Close order in parts - true / false if false then take profit will be set by TakeProfit3
- TakeProfit1, pips - take profit 1
- TakeProfit2, pips - take profit 2
- TakeProfit3, pips - take profit 3
- Stop Loss, pips (0-off) - stop loss
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- Type of initial lots - use a fixed lot or percentage of free margin
- Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading
- Using margin,% - selection of the percentage of free margin in trading
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- Вreakeven, pips (0-off) - price distance when stop loss will be moved without loss
- Step breakeven, pips - the distance of the price by which the stop loss will be moved without loss
- Trailing stop, pips (0-off) - price distance when trailing stop will be activated
- Step trailing stop, pips - trailing stop step
- Virtual trailing - virtual trailing stop
- Closing drawdown,% (0-off) - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the deposit at which all open orders will be closed
- Maximum spread (0-off) - maximum spread for opening an order
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- Minimum daily volatility - minimal daily volatility
- Maximum daily volatility - maximum daily volatility
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- Start trading 1 - true / false
- Time Trading 1 - opening time of the first order
- Start trading 2 - true / false
- Time Trading 2 - time of the second order opening
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- Use grid - use a grid of orders, true / false
- Distance, pips - distance to open a new grid order
- Max. count. orders - the maximum number of orders in the grid
- Number martingale order (1 ...) - order number from which the grid lot increase will be enabled
- Grid trailing stop (0-off) - price distance when the trailing stop of the grid will be activated
- Step trailing stop - step trailing stop
- 1-5 orders - setting the increase in the trading lot of the grid
- 21-30 orders - setting the increase in the trading lot of the grid
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- Trade on Monday - trade on Monday
- Trade on Friday - trade on Friday
- Magic - Magic number
- Comment - a comment to orders
- Color BG - information panel color
- Colot text - text color
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