Sniper EA

The EA trades at the beginning of the London session. This non-indicator trading strategy is based on the price movement of a currency pair during that day, the previous day and the entire previous week. The Expert Advisor is equipped with partial closing of a trading lot, a spread filter.                                                                                                                                                                                                    The recommended timeframe is M5, M15.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Currency pair EURUSD.    

Settings

  • Close order in parts - true / false if false then take profit will be set by TakeProfit3
  • TakeProfit1, pips - take profit 1
  • TakeProfit2, pips - take profit 2
  • TakeProfit3, pips - take profit 3
  • Stop Loss, pips (0-off) - stop loss
  • --------------------------
  • Type of initial lots - use a fixed lot or percentage of free margin
  • Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading
  • Using margin,% - selection of the percentage of free margin in trading
  • --------------------------
  • Вreakeven, pips (0-off) - price distance when stop loss will be moved without loss
  • Step breakeven, pips - the distance of the price by which the stop loss will be moved without loss
  • Trailing stop, pips (0-off) - price distance when trailing stop will be activated
  • Step trailing stop, pips - trailing stop step
  • Virtual trailing - virtual trailing stop
  • Closing drawdown,% (0-off) - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the deposit at which all open orders will be closed
  • Maximum spread (0-off) - maximum spread for opening an order
  • --------------------------
  • Minimum daily volatility - minimal daily volatility
  • Maximum daily volatility - maximum daily volatility
  • --------------------------
  • Start trading 1 - true / false
  • Time Trading 1 - opening time of the first order
  • Start trading 2 - true / false
  • Time Trading 2 - time of the second order opening
  • --------------------------
  • Use grid - use a grid of orders, true / false
  • Distance, pips - distance to open a new grid order
  • Max. count. orders - the maximum number of orders in the grid
  • Number martingale order (1 ...) - order number from which the grid lot increase will be enabled
  • Grid trailing stop (0-off) - price distance when the trailing stop of the grid will be activated
  • Step trailing stop - step trailing stop
  • 1-5 orders - setting the increase in the trading lot of the grid
  • 21-30 orders - setting the increase in the trading lot of the grid
  • --------------------------
  • Trade on Monday - trade on Monday
  • Trade on Friday - trade on Friday
  • Magic - Magic number
  • Comment - a comment to orders
  • Color BG - information panel color
  • Colot text - text color

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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Channel scalper EA MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
Experts
Channel scalper EA The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss. Currency pairs for trading eurusd,
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