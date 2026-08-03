Synqorix Trade Copier MT4

Synqorix Trade Copier MT4 is a unified local trade copying solution for MetaTrader 4.

A single Expert Advisor file can operate in one of two roles:

• Provider — sends trades from the source account;
• Receiver — receives and copies trades to the destination account.

The role is selected with the InpRole input parameter before launch. The Expert Advisor activates only the selected mode and automatically creates the corresponding PROVIDER or RECEIVER panel. Parameters of the inactive role are not used.

To start copying, install the same Expert Advisor in two MetaTrader 4 terminals. Select InpRole = Provider on the source account and InpRole = Receiver on the destination account. Enter the same channel name on both sides.

MAIN FEATURES

• copying Buy and Sell market orders;
• copying Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders;
• synchronization of Stop Loss and Take Profit;
• copying new and already existing orders;
• partial order closing;
• synchronization of order modifications and complete closing;
• normal or inverted copying Buy ↔ Sell;
• multiple independent copying channels;
• multiple Receivers connected to one Provider;
• filtering by symbol, opening time, comment, and Magic Number;
• original, service, or custom comments;
• automatic symbol suffix removal and addition;
• explicit symbol mapping, for example XAUUSD=GOLD;
• on-chart control panel;
• Input Parameters control mode;
• local operation without an external server or third-party service;
• trade copying loop protection;
• protection against accidental closing after temporary reading failures;
• safe pause when connection with the Provider is lost.

HOW COPYING WORKS

In Provider mode, the Expert Advisor monitors positions and pending orders matching the selected filters and writes their current state to the STC_<channel>.txt file in the shared terminal folder.

In Receiver mode, the Expert Advisor reads the selected channel file and synchronizes trading operations on the destination account.

The default update interval is 200 milliseconds. It can be configured separately for each role.

If Provider data stops updating, the Receiver enters the PROVIDER OFFLINE - paused state. Existing copied orders are not closed. Synchronization resumes automatically after the Provider connection is restored.

LOT CALCULATION MODES

• Same as provider — copy the original volume 1:1;
• Multiply by coefficient — multiply the Provider lot by a coefficient;
• Fixed lot — use a constant lot size;
• By balance ratio — calculate volume according to the balance ratio between accounts.

INPUT PARAMETERS

General parameter:

• InpRole — select Provider or Receiver mode.

Provider parameters:

• Provider_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;
• Provider_InpPanelX / Provider_InpPanelY — panel position;
• Provider_InpActive — enable trade transmission;
• Provider_InpChannel — channel name;
• Provider_InpFilterBuy — transmit Buy orders;
• Provider_InpFilterSell — transmit Sell orders;
• Provider_InpFilterPending — transmit pending orders;
• Provider_InpCopySL — transmit Stop Loss;
• Provider_InpCopyTP — transmit Take Profit;
• Provider_InpWithComment — include only orders with specified comments;
• Provider_InpWithoutComment — exclude orders with specified comments;
• Provider_InpWithMagic — include only specified Magic Numbers;
• Provider_InpWithoutMagic — exclude specified Magic Numbers;
• Provider_InpTimeMode — opening-time filter mode;
• Provider_InpTimeFrom / Provider_InpTimeTo — time-period boundaries;
• Provider_InpSymbolFilter — trading symbol filter;
• Provider_InpInverted — invert Buy ↔ Sell and SL ↔ TP;
• Provider_InpPushMode — copied order comment mode;
• Provider_InpPushCustom — custom copied order comment;
• Provider_InpTimerMs — data writing interval.

Receiver parameters:

• Receiver_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;
• Receiver_InpPanelX / Receiver_InpPanelY — panel position;
• Receiver_InpActive — enable trade copying;
• Receiver_InpChannel — Provider channel;
• Receiver_InpLotMode — lot calculation mode;
• Receiver_InpLotMultiplier — lot multiplier;
• Receiver_InpFixedLot — fixed lot;
• Receiver_InpCopySL — copy Stop Loss;
• Receiver_InpCopyTP — copy Take Profit;
• Receiver_InpCopyPendings — copy pending orders;
• Receiver_InpCopyExisting — copy orders opened before startup;
• Receiver_InpInverted — inverted copying;
• Receiver_InpUseProvComment — use the Provider comment;
• Receiver_InpRemoveSuffix — remove a suffix from the source symbol;
• Receiver_InpAddSuffix — add a suffix to the destination symbol;
• Receiver_InpSymbolMap — explicit symbol mapping table;
• Receiver_InpDeviation — permitted execution deviation;
• Receiver_InpMaxFileAgeSec — Provider connection timeout;
• Receiver_InpCommentTag — service comment tag;
• Receiver_InpTimerMs — data reading interval;
• Receiver_InpMissCycles — confirmation cycles before closing a missing order.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS

Both terminals must run on the same computer or Windows VPS and use the shared MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files folder.

The same channel name must be selected on the Provider and Receiver. An empty value uses the default channel.

Attach the Expert Advisor to only one chart on each trading account. The chart symbol and timeframe do not affect account-wide copying.

Allow live trading in the Expert Advisor properties and enable the AutoTrading button in MetaTrader 4.

Execution price and speed may differ because of spreads, slippage, terminal latency, and broker trading conditions. Test the configuration on demo accounts before using it on live accounts.
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RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs stru
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Synqorix Trade Copier
Andrey Voloshin
Utilities
Synqorix Trade Copier MT5 is a unified local trade copying solution for MetaTrader 5. A single Expert Advisor file can operate in one of two roles: • Provider — sends trades from the source account; • Receiver — receives and copies trades to the destination account. The role is selected with the InpRole input before launch. The Expert Advisor activates only the selected mode and automatically creates the appropriate PROVIDER or RECEIVER panel. Parameters belonging to the inactive role are no
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