Breakout Order Manager

Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is ideal for trading Breakouts or Pullbacks. It uses the previously closed candle height to calculate risk by placing the Stoploss above the high in a sell trade or below the low in a buy trade. Stoploss placement is customizable by timeframe. When in drawdown; it manages risk by automatically closing partial positions at predefined Stoploss percentages. Set multiple take profit levels by Risk Reward or Pip value.

Can be used for any entry method and with any trading style; scalping, intraday or swing trading.

Features:

Can trade both Breakouts and Pullbacks with its unique “Order Types” setting.

Automatically calculates risk on all limit or stop orders by using the most recently closed candle height.

Uses a Stoploss distance method to automatically manage drawdown by partial closing positions when price nears the Stoploss.

Uses a Pip value or Risk Reward method to set multiple take profit levels.

Can automatically or manually move stop loss to entry.

Can automatically or manually close partial positions.

Automatically closes all open positions when daily gain percentage is reached.

Automatically closes all open positions when daily loss percentage or $ value is reached.

WARNING!!! DO NOT purchase if you cannot or do not want to read the user manual. User manual available only in English. Before you purchase, test the FREE VERSION on strategy tester and familiarize yourself with each setting and how they work. I strongly recommend renting for 1 month and testing extensively to see if it's the right fit for your style of trading. You MUST test this trade manager on a demo account for at least 2 weeks before using on a live account. IMPORTANT!!! After purchase, please private message in mql5 for the User Manual and access to the Private Mentorship Group. The default settings are set to minimize drawdown and protect capital. You can change and test settings to suite a higher risk tolerance.

I recommend the Price Action Signals of this indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90411





