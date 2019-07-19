Copyist MS MT5 netting

Copier MS MT5 Netting
Copyist MS is a fast and easy-to-use copier of trade orders; it works as an advisor in the form of a single file with switching between the Master and Slave operating modes.

The current version of the adviser works only on netting accounts.

Settings

  • Type of work - selection of the operating mode: Master or Slave;
  • Master account number - number of the trading account of the master terminal;
  • Selective copying currency pairs - individual selection of currency pairs for copying;
  • Max orders on one currency pair - the maximum number of orders for one currency pair
  • Max orders on one currency pair - the maximum number of orders for one currency pair;
  • Copy Take Profit - copy Take Profit;
  • Copy Stop Loss - copy Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (0-off) - take profit (0 - do not use);
  • Stop Loss (0-off) - stop loss (0 - do not use);
  • Profit transfer stop to breakeven (0-off) - profit level for breakeven activation (0 - do not use);
  • Step breakeven (0-off) - breakeven step (0 - do not use);
  • The trailing stop (0-off) - trailing (0 - do not use);
  • Step trailing stop (0-off) - trailing step (0 - do not use);
  • Add a suffix to the Slave orders - add a suffix to slave orders;
  • Delete suffix in master orders - delete the suffix of the master order;
  • Fixed lot - lot used in trading (if 0, then the master terminal lot is copied);
  • Coefficient lot (1-off) - calculation of the ratio of the copied lot
  • Order ID - identifier of orders;
  • Show info - display information on a chart.
  • Replacement Symbols Master-Slave

Symbols 1 - replacement of copied currency pairs, you can copy from one currency pair to another, example: EURUSD-XAUUSD currency pairs are indicated by a hyphen.


Recommended products
BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
5 (1)
Utilities
* This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free" . "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Conv
FREE
Fast CopyTrade LAN
Achraf Mouine
5 (6)
Utilities
Fast CopyTrade LAN — Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Overview Fast CopyTrade LAN is a fast, DLL-free local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies trades between MT5 accounts on the same PC — copying OPEN, PARTIAL, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider to one or more Receivers. This copy trader uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files, no DLLs, and is fully Market-compliant. Advantages Fastest local copy trading with very low latency Market
FREE
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
Utilities
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
AW Trade Copier Slave
Arnon Wongchai
Utilities
URGENT: PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING This EA is ONLY the "Receiver" (Slave) part of the copy trade system. IT WILL NOT WORK ON ITS OWN! To successfully copy trades, you MUST have the "Master" (Sender) EA installed on your provider account. GET THE REQUIRED "MASTER" EA HERE:   AW Trade Copier Master Unlock lightning-fast trade replication across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC or VPS. The AW Local Trade Copier is designed for speed, reliability, and ease of use
FREE
Ticks Downloader for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
FREE
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
4.75 (4)
Utilities
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
FREE
Global Session Map MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Global Session Map turns one MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear session workspace. It shows which major trading sessions are active in broker time, when the next transition occurs, and where session overlaps appear. The panel is designed for discretionary traders who need reliable time context without entry signals or profit claims. Session windows and display preferences are configurable and remain available after chart or terminal restarts. Main functions • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York s
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
ZABTradeInfoPanel
Mr Adisorn Mayang
5 (1)
Utilities
TradeInfo Panel is a lightweight indicator that displays your trading performance directly on the chart as a draggable dark-themed panel. It tracks daily profit and loss, pips, gain percentage, and lot volume for Today, Yesterday, and the previous 3 trading days. It also calculates automatic summaries for the current Week, Month, and Year. All values include commission and swap for accurate net results. Features Daily performance for the last 5 trading days with Pips, Profit, Gain%, and Lots. We
FREE
Trade Receiver Free MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.08 (13)
Utilities
Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 account to u
FREE
Magic Protector
Adarsh P Raju
Utilities
MAGIC PROTECTOR — Advanced Equity Protection EA Magic Protector   is a utility built for traders who want better control over daily, weekly, or monthly risk exposure. The EA continuously monitors trading performance based on your selected protection period and helps prevent further losses or overtrading once your defined limits are reached. It can work with either the entire account or only trades belonging to a specific Magic Number, making it suitable for traders running multiple Expert Ad
FREE
Support and Resistance and Trade Management
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
Utilities
Overview Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts. Installation (3 Steps) Copy EA File : Place   Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5   in   MQL5\Experts\   folder Refresh : Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh" Attach : Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button Note : Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face Qu
FREE
Quantitative Synchronization Terminal Server MT5
Jia Long Xu
Utilities
Quantitative Synchronization Terminal Server MT5 is a professional MQL5 script for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, specifically designed to synchronize and load historical bar data and historical tick data from the server to the local terminal.This script helps traders ensure their local terminal has complete historical data, which is crucial for backtesting, technical analysis, and strategy development. Quantitative Trading Guide  public chat:  Join Us Quantitative Trading Guide  public channe
FREE
Partial Close Trading Bot
Kithsiri Dhammika Rajapakshage Lasitha Nimesh Rajapaksha
Utilities
This trading bot is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to manage open positions effectively by automating partial closures based on a predefined risk-reward ratio. It includes Telegram integration to send notifications directly to your group or channel about trading activities, including entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Key Features : Partial Close Management : Automatically closes a percentage of the trade volume when the target level is reached. Risk-Reward Calculation : Sets profit leve
FREE
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.79 (24)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Follower
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
FREE
Candle Time MT5
Danrlei Hornke
5 (3)
Utilities
Free indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. Designed for traders who demand precision and timing, this lightweight and fully customizable tool enhances your trading experience. It is easy to install, compatible with all assets, markets, and timeframes, and provides real-time updates to support smarter decision-making.
FREE
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Utilities
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
FREE
Trade Assistant Panel
Md Sakhawat Hossain
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Panel: Your Optimal Trading Ally "The Trade Assistant Panel" is a graphical tool for traders aiming to simplify and enhance their trading experience. It streamlines order execution and management, allowing you to focus on market analysis and decision-making. With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring that you always have full control over your trading strategy: Buy Orders Sell Orders Buy Stop Orders Buy Limit Orders Sell Stop Orders Sell Limit Orders Y
FREE
Replica Local Trade copier
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Replica Local Trade copier    by Chart Walker Replica, a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) local trade copier, is a powerful tool designed to streamline and automate trading processes for users within the MT5 platform. This innovative software allows traders to replicate trades from one account (master) to another (slave) in real-time, enabling efficient and synchronized trading across multiple accounts. With its user-friendly inte
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
Utilities
Demo copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Works only in the mode of hedging. Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copy
FREE
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.42 (12)
Utilities
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
FREE
Copy Trader Pro FAST 1 MT5
Ata Dandul
Utilities
CopyTrader Pro FAST MT5 — FREE Real-Time Trade Copier | MT4 ↔ MT5 Cross-Platform | 20ms Latency CopyTrader Pro FAST is a professional trade copier Expert Advisor that copies trades between MetaTrader terminals in real time using a high-speed file-based communication system. No VPS, no network setup, no DLL — just attach and copy. FREE VERSION : Copies up to 1 trade at a time. Upgrade to Full version for unlimited copying. Key Features 20ms refresh rate — independent of tick arrival, uses
FREE
Netbrowse Trade Copier
Michael Masanga
Utilities
Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
FREE
Digital Clock Real Time Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
General Description The Digital Clock is an indicator developed by Everton Messias that displays a real-time digital clock directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is perfect for traders who need to keep track of time during trading sessions without leaving the platform. Main Features: Real-time display (hours:minutes:seconds) Fully customizable (colors, font, size) Flexible positioning anywhere on the chart Automatic update every second Compatible with all timeframes
FREE
Url HTML and XML to CSV Mt5 Demo
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Utilities
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
FREE
Neuron Trade Copier Universal MT5
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Utilities
Neuron Trade Copier Universal MT5 Universal Multi-Asset Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Neuron Trade Copier Universal MT5 is a professional trade copying solution developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to replicate trading operations between different MT5 accounts in a practical, flexible and multi-asset environment. The same software can operate as Sender (Master) or Receiver (Slave) , allowing users to create a copying structure between a main account and one or multiple receiving accounts. The
FREE
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilities
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Slave EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Utilities
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Slave EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Slave EA installs in about a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Manager Panel Pro MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (6)
Utilities
Message me after purchase to receive the complete manual kit + 3-day OpenAI API trial to test the AI features + Another bonus gift The current price is a limited discount for August Relaunch Update — secure your edition now before price go up. Next Price: $340 This is completely different from any trading panel you’ve tried or seen on the market. It’s one of the most innovative AI-powered trading panels available in the retail market right now. Imagine connecting   AI directly to your chart   —
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
More from author
Gold pips EA
Aleksei Moshkin
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold pips EA breakout advisor works from levels with Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders, for price changes at a certain point in time, the maximum and minimum of the bar act as levels. The advisor does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid and averaging. To achieve the best results, it is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts! Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD, but you can use any. Timeframe: M5, M15 Minimum deposit: $50 Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with ver
Night channel scalper
Aleksei Moshkin
3.38 (8)
Experts
Night channel scalper is a fully automatic trading advisor. The strategy of night scalping in the channel, working hours 2-3 hours. Advisor does not use martingale. does not use a grid, does not use hedging. All trading orders are protected by stop loss, the recommended timeframe for working M5 is M15. It has a setting of dynamic take profit and stop loss. The minimum deposit for work is 10 -15 dollars for one currency pair, leverage 1: 500 Settings Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit Dynamic Take
FREE
GAP Hunter EA
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (1)
Experts
GAP Hunter EA The expert's trading strategy is based on finding a gap (price gap) that occurs after weekends and holidays. Basically, the majority of gaps closes on the same day or within several days, the expert tracks such price gaps and when it arrives opens an order in the opposite direction in the direction of closure. There are settings to search for gep only on Monday, search for gep every day on the shift of days, and 0-24 gap search around the clock. In the settings there is a sprea
Day Breakout EA
Aleksei Moshkin
3.88 (8)
Experts
The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low. In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened. Real monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/833080 Settings Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction The maximum number of limit o
FREE
Forex Factory News EA
Aleksei Moshkin
4.04 (45)
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for news trading. The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory, Investing.com, myfxbook.com websites. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings. The EA should be attached to each currency chart. In the Symbol News field, set the currency symbol for searching news in the calendar. Example: if the EA is attached to the AUDUSD chart, set Symbol News to AUD; if USDCAD, Symbol News - CAD, XAUUSD Symbol News - USD, and so on. Change the magic number for each chart, an
Copyist MS
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (4)
Utilities
Copyist MS is a simple and easy to use trade copier. It works as a single-file Expert Advisor with toggled Master and Slave operation modes. Configurations Type of work - work mode selection: Master or Slave; Copy by magic number - copy trade orders by magic number (configure in master terminal) Will not copy currency pairs - list of unwanted currency pairs to copy (configure in master terminal) Master account number - master-terminal trading account number; Selective copying currency pairs - i
Nfp EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Автоматический советник предназначен для торговли новости Nonfarm Payrolls. Торгует советник один раз в месяц при выходе новости, новость ищет и скачивает с сайта Investing.com. Советник мультивалютный устанавливается только на один график, валютная пара любая, таимфрейм любой. В настройках советника установлены для торговли эти валютные пары (USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD) список валют можно редактировать добавлять либо удалять нужные валюты для торговли.  Для работы советн
Grid Auto Lock EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Automatic advisor locker. It opens a buy and sell order and then opens a grid with a martingale, while each grid order will be locked by an opposite order. The order grid is closed upon reaching a certain profit value in the deposit currency. For one currency pair, the minimum deposit is 5000 usd. For 50 usd cent bills. Trading leverage 1: 500 and higher. Settings Start time - Start of trading Number of trades per day - Number of trades per day Number of locking orders - Number of locking g
Sniper EA
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
The EA trades at the beginning of the London session. This non-indicator trading strategy is based on the price movement of a currency pair during that day, the previous day and the entire previous week. The Expert Advisor is equipped with partial closing of a trading lot, a spread filter.                                                                                                                                                                                                    The recommend
Daytime Equilibrium
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Daytime Equilibrium is a completely safe EA, does not use martingale, does not use hedging, all orders are protected by stop loss Take Profit - take profit Recommended currency pair USDJPY   Take Profit - hide the take profit setting Stop Loss - stop loss Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading Using margin,% - selection of the type of trade, fixed lot or percentage of free margin Percentage of margin for trading - percentage of free margin for trading Trail 1 - true / false Traili
Channel scalper EA
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (9)
Experts
Channel scalper EA Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2282924?source=Site +Signals+My The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all
Super helper
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (2)
Utilities
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators. You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you. When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself. To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings.  INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator Subwindow number - subwindo
Forex Factory News EA mt5
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades news on any timeframe. The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory website. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings. Live signal :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2357864?source=Site +Signals+My The EA is launched on a single chart and defines all necessary pairs for trading on its own. The robot works with pending orders setting two Buy stop and Sell stop orders before a news release. It determines the time zones of the calendar and terminal automatica
Copyist MS MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Copyist MS — это простой и удобный в использовании торговый копир. Работает как однофайловый советник с переключаемыми режимами работы Master и Slave. Ордера можно копировать из МТ5 в МТ5, из МТ5 в МТ4, из МТ4 в МТ5. Для копирования ордеров в MetaTrader 4 требуется версия советника для MetaTrader 4. Текущая версия советника работает только на ХЕДЖИНГОВЫХ счетах. Параметры Тип работы - выбор режима работы: Master или Slave; Копировать по магическому номеру - копирование торговых ордеров по магич
Channel scalper EA MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
Experts
Channel scalper EA The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss. Currency pairs for trading eurusd,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review