Forex Factory News EA mt5

This Expert Advisor trades news on any timeframe.

The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory website. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings.

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2357864?source=Site+Signals+My



The EA is launched on a single chart and defines all necessary pairs for trading on its own.

The robot works with pending orders setting two Buy stop and Sell stop orders before a news release.

It determines the time zones of the calendar and terminal automatically. Make sure to add the time.is URL to the terminal settings.

The EA can be tested in the strategy tester, but only on EURUSD. To do that, set the date of the past news in the strategy tester and specify the time of the news in the EA settings.

The EA works only on hedging account types.

Settings

List of currency pairs - currency pairs used in trading

currency pairs used in trading Distance to orders - stop order distance from the price

stop order distance from the price Take Profit - take profit

take profit Stop Loss - stop loss

stop loss Profit transfer stop to breakeven - activate a breakeven

activate a breakeven Profit activate trailing stop - activate trailing

activate trailing The trailing stop - trailing size

trailing size Step trailing stop - trailing step

trailing step Type of initial lots - use a fixed lot or a free margin percentage

use a fixed lot or a free margin percentage Fixed lot - fixed lot to be used in trading

fixed lot to be used in trading Using margin, % - free margin percentage to be used in trading

free margin percentage to be used in trading Doubling enabled - enable/disable doubling the lot of an opposite stop order. When one of the orders is activated, the opposite one is placed with a double lot

enable/disable doubling the lot of an opposite stop order. When one of the orders is activated, the opposite one is placed with a double lot The number of doublings - number of doublings

number of doublings The maximum spread - maximum spread to open an order

maximum spread to open an order The maximum slip - maximum slippage. If a slippage exceeds a specified value, orders are removed

maximum slippage. If a slippage exceeds a specified value, orders are removed Interval modify orders - move orders towards the price after a specified time interval in seconds

GENERAL SETTINGS

Remove all orders before the next news - remove untriggered orders before the next news release

remove untriggered orders before the next news release Align the order of, s - set stop orders before a news release in seconds

set stop orders before a news release in seconds Remove pending orders through min - delete orders if none has been activated after a specified time

delete orders if none has been activated after a specified time Close open orders by, min. - close all orders after a specified time

close all orders after a specified time Show markers news - display news markers

display news markers Place orders on the EURJPY on the news on the JPU - set orders on EURJPY after a JPY-related news appears (by default, USDJPY only)

set orders on EURJPY after a JPY-related news appears (by default, USDJPY only) Place orders on the EURUSD on the news on the USD - set orders on EURUSD after a USD-related news appears (by default, USDJPY only)

set orders on EURUSD after a USD-related news appears (by default, USDJPY only) Trading only Nonfarm Payrolls - trade only Nonfarm Payrolls once per month

trade only Nonfarm Payrolls once per month Trading only High - trade high impact news

trade high impact news Trading only Medium - trade medium impact news

trade medium impact news Trading only Low - trade low impact news





Testing last news in the Strategy Tester