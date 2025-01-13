Fractal Sniper Levels MT4

Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone. The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels.

Key advantages
  • Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes
  • Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone
  • Automatic detection of 4 strong levels
  • Visual confirmation of levels with colored markers on fractals
Operating principle:

1. The indicator first looks for a fractal rebound from a level equal to 0 pips. If it finds one, it sets a red horizontal line. In the comment on the chart, it indicates: "Number of confirmations (set in the parameters by the User), 0 pips).

2. If there is no price level with a fractal rebound in the range of 0 pips, the indicator finds fractal rebounds from a zone of 1 pip width and draws a horizontal red line.

3. If there is no price level, as in point 2, the indicator finds fractal rebounds from a zone of 2 pips width and draws a horizontal red line.

4. And so on, until the horizontal level from which the fractals rebounded is found.


Unique features of analysis
1. Fractals as reversal formations:
The indicator recognizes and analyzes only full-fledged fractal patterns
The characteristics of a fractal as a reversal formation are taken into account
Increased reliability of signals due to a comprehensive analysis of the fractal structure

2. Intelligent grouping of levels:
Analysis of each fractal's rebound from the same price level
Grouping of fractals taking into account the minimum error
Determination of the strength of a level by the number of confirming fractals

Settings
** period** - the number of bars for calculating levels
** TF** - timeframe for analysis (0 - current, 240 - H4, 1440 - D1, 10080 - W1)
**MinBars** - minimum number of fractals to confirm a significant level
**Color1-4** - colors to display levels
**CommentCorner** - location of the information panel (0-3)
**CommentColor** - text color in the information panel
**CommentFontSize** - font size of comments

Application
The indicator is effective for:
1. Determining key support and resistance levels
2. Finding highly probable entry points into the market
3. Setting target levels for closing positions
4. Determining zones for placing stop losses

Recommendations for use
  • Use the indicator on higher timeframes (H1 and higher) to get more reliable signals
  • Combine with other technical analysis indicators to confirm signals
  • Pay attention to the number of confirming fractals - the more there are, the stronger the level

Compatibility
  1. MetaTrader 4
  2. All currencies pairs
  3. All timeframes

Settings and installation
  1. Purchase the indicator in the MQL5 Market
  2. The indicator will be automatically installed in your MetaTrader 4 terminal
  3. Find the indicator in the Navigator in the "Custom indicators" section
  4. Drag the indicator to the chart or double-click on it

Important to know
  • For optimal operation, it is recommended to use a period of at least 200 bars
  • All settings can be changed in real time through the indicator properties window
  • The indicator automatically adapts to various trading instruments
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
