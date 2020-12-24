TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence

A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals.

SCANNER is included. Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster.

Features

  • Easily detect strong reversal signals.
  • 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection.
  • Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined.
  • Get email / push notifications when a divergence is detected.
  • The indicator is not repainting.
  • Can easily be used in an EA (see For Developers).


Available Oscillators for Divergence Detection

  1. Relative Strength Index (RSI).
  2. Commodity Channel Index (CCI).
  3. Chaikin Oscillator (CHO).
  4. Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO).
  5. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
  6. Momentum.
  7. Stochastic.
  8. Stochastic RSI.
  9. Relative Vigor Index (RVI).
  10. Rate Of Change (ROC).


Inputs

  • Name: The name to appear in the parentheses at the top left corner of the oscillator window.
  • ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
  • Select Divergence Oscillator: Select one of the available divergence indicators or disable divergence detection.
  • Relationship between Double Top-Bottom and RSI Divergence:
    • Combined: All Double Top - Bottom signals are shown but only the RSI Divergence Signals that correspond with Double Top - Bottom signals are shown. Both Double Top - Bottom and RSI Divergence indicators should be enabled.
    • Independent: Each indicator presents their signals independently.
  • Number of Bars (Odd Number) [Affects only Divergence]: This is the number of bars that are required to detect a price high or low, including the top/bottom bar. For example, if set to 5, price HIGHs will be detected at bars which have a HIGH that is higher than the HIGH of the first two bars on their left and right. If RSI Divergence is used independently, it uses this mechanism to detect highs and lows. Otherwise, highs and lows are detected through the Double Top/Bottom indicator.
The following inputs are separated into groups relating to each of the available oscillators. Only the inputs relating to the indicator selected in the Select Divergence Oscillator field need to be adjusted.
  • RSI Period.
  • RSI Applied Price: The bar price to be used for RSI calculations.
  • CCI Period.
  • CCI Applied Price: The bar price to be used for CCI calculations.
  • CHO Fast Period: Set the fast period of CHO.
  • CHO Slow Period: Set the slow period of CHO.
  • CHO Method: Set the method of calculation of CHO.
  • CHO Applied Volume: The volume to be used for CHO calculations. (Use real volume only when provided, e.g. stocks, and tick volume when real is not available, e.g. FOREX).
  • CMO Period.
  • MACD Fast Period: Set the fast period of MACD.
  • MACD Slow Period: Set the slow period of MACD.
  • MACD Signal Period: Set the period for the MACD signal.
  • MACD Applied Price: The bar price to be used for MACD calculations.
  • Momentum Period.
  • Momentum Applied Price: The bar price to be used for Momentum calculations.
  • Stochastic %K Period: Set the period for calculating %K of the Stochastic oscillator.
  • Stochastic %D Period: Set the period for calculating %D of the Stochastic oscillator.
  • Stochastic Slowing: Set the internal smoothing of %K.
  • Stochastic Method: Set the method that is used to calculate %D.
  • Stochastic Price Field: The volume to be used for the Stochastic oscillator calculations. (Typically Real for stocks, Tick for FOREX).
  • Stochastic RSI period: Set the period of RSI.
  • Stochastic RSI %K Period: Set the period for calculating %K of the Stochastic oscillator.
  • Stochastic RSI %D Period: Set the period for calculating %D of the Stochastic oscillator.
  • RVI Period.
  • ROC Period.
  • ENABLE MetaTrader Alert / Email Alert / Push Notifications
    • Disable.
    • Combined: Receive alerts only when the Top/Bottom and Divergence indicators agree on a signal.
    • Only Top Bottom: Receive alerts only for Top/Bottom signals.
    • Only Divergence: Receive alerts only for Divergence signals.
    • Both: Receive alerts for both Top/Bottom and Divergence signals.
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
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Alexey Minkov
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Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
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Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
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TSO Adaptive Moving Average
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The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
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Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
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TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
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The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
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A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
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5 (1)
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
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Indicators
TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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