TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging.

It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies

Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades

No pending orders are placed

Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended

Works on any currency pair

Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demonstration purposes)





Strategy

The Order Recovery system detects a losing trade and opens an opposite position of larger lot size at a fixed distance from the original trade creating a zone within which the loss is confined. This creates two scenarios:

If the price reaches the target, the second position will cover the losses of the initial trade or even profit. All positions are then closed with a net profit. If the price reaches the level of the initial trade an additional position is opened so that there are more lots in total in the original position’s direction, so that the new position together with the initial one will cover the losses of the opposite position and even profit if the price reaches the opposite target. All positions are then closed with a net profit.

This process continues and new positions are opened each time the price reverses direction and passes from the edges of the zone, until one of the targets is reached.

For Detailed explanations of all the features of the expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.

If for any reason the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. This feature has been added only to cover for unexpected circumstances. This expert advisor can result in open trades that can last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.





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Inputs specific to the Order Recovery system