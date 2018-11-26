TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4

TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the Thermostat Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStationby G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.

 

Strategy

The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the market - trending or swinging. The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is used to detect the current market mode. A CMI of less than 20 indicates a swinging market, whereas a value of 20 and above indicates a trending market.

CMI is not fully drawn on he graph. The two lines of the Bollinger Bands have been colour-coded to show whether the price is below (white) or above (purple) the CMI threshold level.


Swing Mode (white BB)

  • A simple visual pattern is used to determine periods where the market has a bullish or bearish bias. The market is expected to behave in a bearish manner if the close price of the last candle is greater than the average of the previous candle's high low and close (also known as key of the day) and vice versa.
  • Entry conditions for a bullish market:
    • Enter long at whichever is higher:
      • the open price of current candle + 50% of the ten-period average true range, or
      • the 3-period moving average of the low prices.
    • Enter short at whichever is lower:
      • the open price of current candle 75% of the ten-period average true range, or
      • the 3-period moving average of the high prices.
  • Entry conditions for a bearish market:
    • Enter long at whichever is higher:
      • the open price of current candle 75% of the ten-period average true range, or
      • the 3-period moving average of the low prices.
    • Enter short at whichever is lower:
      • the open price of current candle + 50% of the ten-period average true range, or
      • the 3-period moving average of the high prices.
  • Exit conditions:
    • A signal for entry in the opposite direction in swing mode.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed at ± 3 * (10-period Average True Range)

Trend Mode (purple BB)

  • Entry conditions: When a candle closes above or below the Bollinger Bands, then a buy or sell position is opened respectively. (break-out)
  • Exit conditions:
    • A signal for entry in the opposite direction in swing mode.
    • Only Stop Loss is placed at the moving average of the Bollinger Bands. If a different MA is used, the stop loss will be placed at the opposite BB should that be closer to the entry price.

Inputs

  • Maximum Drawn Bars - the number of bars the indicator will be drawn on.  Reducing this lets the indicator load faster.
  • Bollinger Bands Settings
    • Period - the period of the Bollinger Bands.
    • Deviation - the number of standard deviations between the bands and the moving average.
    • Applied to - the candle price on which the Bollinger Band calculations will be based.
  • ATR Settings
    • Period - The period of the ATR used in swing mode.
  • MA Buy Settings - The settings for the Moving Average that is used as entry price for long positions in swing mode.
  • MA Sell Settings - The settings for the Moving Average that is used as entry price for short positions in swing mode.
  • MA Trend Stop Settings - The period of the Moving Average used as stop loss in trend mode.
  • Choppy Settings 
    • Period - The period of the Choppy Market Index
    • Level - The threshold level to determine the market mode.
    • MA Period - A moving average can be used to smooth the CMI in order to avoid repeated changes of the market mode detected within few periods. This MA can be cancelled by setting the value to 1.
  • Alert Settings
    • ENABLE Metatrader Alerts - set to "true" to receive an alert on the Metatrader platform when an entry signal appears.
    • ENABLE Email Alerts - set to "true" to receive an email alert when an entry signal appears.
    • ENABLE Push Notifications - set to "true" to receive a push notification on your mobile phone when an entry signal appears.


For EA Developers

  1. Price of buy entry: Buffer = 0
  2. Price of sell entry: Buffer = 1
  3. Stop Loss: Buffer = 2
  4. Take Profit: Buffer = 3
  5. Upper Bollinger Band in trend mode: Buffer = 4
  6. Lower Bollinger Band in trend mode: Buffer = 5
  7. Upper Bollinger Band in swing mode: Buffer = 6
  8. Lower Bollinger Band in trend mode: Buffer = 7


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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TSO Stochastic RSI MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.5 (2)
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Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
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TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
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5 (3)
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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3.67 (3)
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
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TSO Choppy Market Index
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars. Features Easily separate trends from the market noise The indicator is non-repainting. Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below) Inputs Period: The number of periods
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TSO Adaptive Moving Average
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
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4.25 (4)
Indicators
Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
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TSO Signal Builder
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
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TSO Signal Builder is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders. Made
TSO Loss Management Lite
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
TSO Order Recovery
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Total Negative Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
1 (1)
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The TSO Currency Trend Aggregator is an indicator that compares a selected currency's performance in 7 different pairs. Instantly compare how a currency is performing in 7 different pairs. Easily get confirmation of a currency's strength Combine the indicator for both currencies of a pair to get the total view of how strong/weak each currency is. The trend is classified as positive (green), negative (red) or neutral (grey). Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Currencies EUR USD GBP JPY AUD
TSO Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator ENABL
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5 (1)
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Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see For
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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