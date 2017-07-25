TSO Choppy Market Index
- Indicators
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Dionisis NikolopoulosWe are a small team of individuals with a strong passion for trading.
Our research is focused in the area of trading methods and mechanical trading systems
developed on the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms.
Many more features will be coming in the future, so stay with us!
- Version: 1.0
The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars.
Features
- Easily separate trends from the market noise
- The indicator is non-repainting.
- Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below)
Inputs
- Period: The number of periods between the last bar and the one subtracted.
- Last Bar Included: Include the bar being drawn in the CMI calculation.
For EA Developers
The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA.
- Buffer for CMI value = 0
Для мт5 есть.