TSO Order Recovery MT5

TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging.

  • It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies
  • Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades
  • No pending orders are placed
  • Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended
  • Works on any currency pair
  • Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demonstration purposes)


Strategy

The Order Recovery system detects a losing trade and opens an opposite position of larger lot size at a fixed distance from the original trade creating a zone within which the loss is confined. This creates two scenarios:

  1. If the price reaches the target, the second position will cover the losses of the initial trade or even profit. All positions are then closed with a net profit.
  2. If the price reaches the level of the initial trade an additional position is opened so that there are more lots in total in the original position’s direction, so that the new position together with the initial one will cover the losses of the opposite position and even profit if the price reaches the opposite target. All positions are then closed with a net profit.

This process continues and new positions are opened each time the price reverses direction and passes from the edges of the zone, until one of the targets is reached.

For Detailed explanations of all the features of the expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.

If for any reason the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. This feature has been added only to cover for unexpected circumstances. This expert advisor can result in open trades that can last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.


Keep us updated to keep you updated

Give us your feedback in the comments section to improve this EA.


Inputs specific to the Order Recovery system

(check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations)
  1. ENABLE Order Recovery
  2. Order Recovery Zone Distance: Distance in pips between the initial and reverse order in pips. It applies for all subsequent orders.
  3. Order Recovery Target Distance: The target pips from the edge of the zone at which the net loss of all open positions is 0. A smaller distance implies a faster exit but is more aggressive as it requires a larger lot size and vice versa.
  4. ENABLE Custom Lots: If this option is disabled, the lot size of the orders opened from the Order Recovery system is based on the selected zone and target distances. If this option is enabled the lots will be determined through the equation 𝑋𝑛=𝑎∗𝑋𝑛−1𝑏+𝑐.
  5. 𝑎,b,c: Affect the lot size similar to the dynamic lot size for the initial orders. Used only if Custom Lots are enabled.
  6. ENABLE Safety: If the market does not make a relatively strong price movement, the order recovery mechanism could create multiple open positions, potentially leading to loss of the whole account balance available. This mechanism targets at reducing potential losses.
    • Close All Positions: All open positions will be closed and the current order recovery cycle will end once a pre-set open loss has been reached.
    • Reduce Positions: Once a pre-set open loss has been reached, the system will stop opening new positions at the zone edges but the last position will be closed once the opposite edge is reached.
    • Disable
  7. Open Loss Units:
    • Percentage: Measure the open loss in the following input as a percentage of the current balance.
    • Money: Measure the open loss in the following input as money.
  8. Open Loss to Enable Safety: The open loss in percentage of current balance or money (based on above input) at which the Safety mechanism is enabled.
  9. Custom Indicator Settings: Custom automated strategies can be added as entry signals through indicators. The losing orders are then managed through the Loss Managment system
  10. ENABLE Manual Panel: A panel for manual trades appears.
  11. ENABLE Comments:
    • Account balance
    • Current profit
    • Current lots
    • Max lots
    • Max drawdown %
    • Spread
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
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Indicators
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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