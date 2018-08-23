TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals.

Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams.

Basic as well as advanced order management features.

All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.





Made for Traders of any Level

Every trader can benefit from this expert advisor, from a novice trader learning how to develop a trading strategy to the advanced trader wishing to test complex trading strategies with multiple parameters.





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Key Inputs

(For detailed explanations of all the features of the expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.)