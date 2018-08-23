TSO Signal Builder MT5

TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals.

  • Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams.
  • Basic as well as advanced order management features.
  • All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.


Made for Traders of any Level

Every trader can benefit from this expert advisor, from a novice trader learning how to develop a trading strategy to the advanced trader wishing to test complex trading strategies with multiple parameters.


Keep us updated to keep you updated

We intend to keep updating our products based on your input - give us your feedback in the comments section.


Key Inputs

(For detailed explanations of all the features of the expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.)

  1. Input Mode
    • Custom: The EA runs based on the parameters input by the user
    • Default: The EA ignores all inputs and follows the default parameters that are recommended.
    • Manual Trades: The EA ignores all inputs and a manual trading panel appears.
  2. Static Balance: The initial balance available.
  3. Stop Loss & Take Profit Units: Pips/Percentage
  4. Stop Loss Value [0 = Disable]
  5. Take Profit Value [0 = Disable]
  6. ENABLE Trailing Stop
  7. Trailing Stop Activation Level
  8. Trailing Stop Distance
  9. ENABLE Parabolic Trailing Stop: A trailing stop based on the parabolic SAR indicator.
  10. Time Filter: The time periods when the EA should not open new positions.
  11. ENABLE Time Stop (Number of Bars) [0 = Disable]: The number of bars at which the initial trade will be closed, irrespective of profit or loss.
  12. Percentage Static Balance to Stop: The net profit at which the EA will stop working.
  13. Initial Lot Size: The lot size of positions opened. It increases if Dynamic Lot Size is enabled (following input). Otherwise, it remains constant for all trades.
  14. ENABLE Dynamic Lot Size:
    • Equation: The lot size is adjusted based on the equation 𝑋𝑛=𝑎∗𝑋𝑛−1𝑏+𝑐, where 𝑋𝑛 is the lot size for the position to be opened and 𝑋𝑛−1 is the lot size of the last position opened. The lot size remains constant (𝑋𝑛=𝑋𝑛−1) for 𝑎=1,𝑏=1,𝑐=0
    • Risk Management: The lot size of the initial order is adjusted so that a pre-set percentage of the current balance is always risked based on the stop loss set for the order. A stop loss value must be set for this mechanism to work. This allows for a more dynamic lot size adjustment that increases or decreases proportional to the current balance.
    • Adjustable: Lot size is set to hold the proportionality ratio of the initial lot size relative to the initial balance.
    • Disable
  15. Percentage of Risk [ONLY FOR RISK MANAGEMENT]: The percentage of current balance that will be risked if the Risk Management mechanism has been selected.
  16. Adjust Lot Size At Every Balance Change of [ONLY FOR EQUATION]: The amount by which the balance has to increase or decrease for the lot size to be increased or decreased respectively.
  17. 𝑎,b,c [ONLY FOR EQUATION]: Parameters for the Dynamic Lot Size Equation.
  18. Entry Signal Settings: The indicator(s) selected in this section will determine the entry strategy followed. It is possible to enable more than one indicators for entry.
  19. ENABLE Exit Signals
    • Disable: Exit will be based on Basic Order Management (i.e. TP, SL etc.)
    • Auto: Once all indicators return a signal opposite to the currently open position within the same bar, the EA will close that position and wait for the next entry signal.
    • Reverse: Once all indicators return a signal opposite to the currently open position within the same bar, the EA will close that position and at the same time open a new opposite position.
    • Custom: Only in this case the exit will be based on the indicators and the parameters set in the Exit Signal Settings section. If more than one indicators are enabled, then all indicators must return a signal within the same bar for the EA to close that position.
  20. ENABLE Manual Panel: A panel for manual trades appears.
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Experts
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Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
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Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
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TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
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A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
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TSO Top Bottom Divergence
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Indicators
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A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
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TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
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TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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