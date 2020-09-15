TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5

Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveals very useful information about an asset and it helps to make better trading decisions.

SCANNER is included. Now with Fibonacci Scanner you can find trading opportunities and trading setups easily and faster.


How it works:

  1. The indicator scans the whole graph to detect points of highest and lowest price level.
  2. It then starts calculating Fibonacci chains up until today.
  3. On the graph, only the latest Uptrend and Downtrend Fibonacci chains are shown

Fibonacci Levels:

  • Α: Low (Uptrend) / High (Downtrend)
  • B: High (Uptrend) / Low (Downtrend)
  • C: Retracement (always at the lowest LOW (uptrend) or highest HIGH (downtrend) within the A-B range)
  • D: Extension (Target)

C Retracement Levels and D Extension Levels:

  • 38.2% - > 1.618%
  • 50.0% - > 1.618%
  • 61.8% - > 1.618%
  • 78.6% - > 1.270%
  • 86.0% - > 1.180%


Fibonacci calculation

  1. When the A, B and C levels have been formed followed by a HIGH/LOW* at the corresponding D Level, then the current Fibonacci block is considered complete and a new block is started.
  2. The A and B levels of the new Fibonacci block are based on the previous block, i.e. Α_new = C_old and B_new = D_old. This way, a chain of consecutive Fibonacci blocks is formed, with the last block being the active one.
  3. The chain is broken when the price moves below (uptrend) or above (downtrend) the A level of the last Fibonacci block.

*a HIGH/LOW occurs when the third (middle) candle out of 5 consecutive candles has a higher/lower HIGH/LOW than the two candles before and after it.


Strategies

  • First two steps for any strategy
    1. Locate the latest valid (containing at least 2 complete Fibonacci blocks) uptrend and downtrend Fibonacci chains.
    2. Select the one that is dominant, i.e. the direction (uptrend or downtrend) that contains the most completed Fibonacci blocks in its latest chain.
  1. Conservative
    1. For the dominant chain find previous support/resistance levels close to the C levels (61.8%, 78.6% and 86.0%)*
    2. Wait for a LOW/HIGH to be created on these levels (if the Uptrend or Downtrend Fibonacci chain is dominant respectively)
    3. If the above criteria are met, enter using an entry strategy such as a candlestick pattern, a trend line break, a crossing moving average (e.g. 5-period and 10-period MAs) etc.
    4. The safest level for the Stop Loss is a few pips above (downtrend) or below (uptrend) the A level of the last Fibonacci block. The Take Profit should be placed at the corresponding D level.
      • Stop Loss and Take Profit can also be set as in step 3 of the Aggressive Strategy.
  2. Aggressive
    1. For the dominant chain, wait for a C LOW/HIGH (Uptrend/Downtrend Fibonacci chain respectively) to be formed at any Fibonacci Level.
    2. If the above criteria are met, enter using an entry strategy such as a candlestick pattern, a trend line break, a crossing moving average (e.g. 5-period and 10-period MAs) etc.
    3. Place the Stop Loss a few pips above the current LOW (uptrend) or below the current HIGH (downtrend) and a Take Profit at the corresponding D Extension level or at a distances 2-3 times larger than the stop loss (Risk/Reward Ratio 1:2 or 1:3)
    4. If the above criteria are met more than once, create additional positions with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels as described in step 3.
    5. In case a position is closed due to the price level reaching the Stop Loss, open the same position again if the same criteria are met again.
  3. Very Aggressive
    1. For the dominant chain, place pending orders at multiple Fibonacci Levels (e.g. 61.8%, 78.6% and 86.0%).
    2. Place the Stop Loss a few pips above (downtrend) or below (uptrend) the A level of the latest Fibonacci block. The Take Profit should be placed at the corresponding D level (1.270%).
    3. Follow this procedure for every new Fibonacci created.


    Recommended products
    MarketMagnet
    Kelly Adediran Raymond
    Indicators
    Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
    MSnR Lines
    Pierre Paul Amoussou
    Indicators
    MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to display o
    RBreaker
    Zhong Long Wu
    Indicators
    RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
    CosmiCLab FIBO
    Kirils Subins
    Indicators
    CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
    AutoTrend Pro
    Aram Hussein Mohammed
    Indicators
    TL Method — Automatic Trendline Detection & Strength Indicator Tired of drawing trendlines manually? TL Method does it for you — automatically detecting, drawing, and scoring trendlines in real time. What it does: Scans up to 1000 bars to find valid support and resistance trendlines Scores each trendline by counting confirmed anchor touches Generates buy/sell signal arrows when price approaches strong trendlines Alerts you via popup, push notification, or sound — with smart cooldown to avoid spa
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    XC Fibo MT5
    Firman Syah
    Indicators
    XC-Fibonacci: The Ultimate Smart Fibonacci Indicator for Maximum Profit! Do you struggle with drawing the right Fibonacci retracement lines? Or do you often miss out on crucial market moves when the price hits key levels? Meet XC-Fibonacci , a premium indicator by Eazytrading specifically designed to simplify your technical analysis and drastically improve your entry and exit accuracy! Going beyond standard drawing tools, XC-Fibonacci automates your Support, Resistance, and Fibonacci le
    Harmonic Trader V4 Premium
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Experts
    Harmonic Trader V4 Premium Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures. The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position. Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order
    GannTools
    issam rahhal sabour
    Indicators
    GannTools Indicator The GannTools Indicator is a powerful trading tool inspired by W.D. Gann's strategies. This indicator provides traders with dynamic support and resistance levels, trend analysis, and key price patterns using Gann angles and cycles. Key Features: Customizable Gann Fans, Angles, and Cycles for precise market analysis. Automatic identification of key price levels and trend directions. Works on all timeframes and instruments for flexible trading strategies. Integrated visualiza
    Tma Poc Gold
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
    Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
    Market Trend Indicator Analog
    Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
    Indicators
    Market Trend Indicator Analog Copyright 2025, Jose María Molina Sánchez molinatrader67@gmail.com | Version 1.00 Introduction The Market Trend Indicator Analog is an advanced indicator designed to measure the strength and direction of market trends in real time. Unlike traditional oscillators, this indicator uses an adaptive filtering system that dynamically responds to market conditions, providing a precise analog representation between -100 and +100. Its design allows traders to ide
    CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5
    Tuan Phuong Ha
    Utilities
    CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5 is a multi-symbol CRT scanning and chart-visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It detects active CRT-style setups, draws CRTH/CRTL zones, supports OTE entry Fibonacci and custom target Fibonacci layers, and provides optional context filters such as pivot BOS, PDH/PDL, weekly high/low, Asian sweep, killzone timing, HTF bias, displacement and FVG confirmation. This product is a chart utility and scanner. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically. Full Product
    Automated Trendlines MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    Indicators
    Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
    Gold speedster
    Simon Aderinola Akinteye
    Experts
    Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
    WanaScalper
    Isaac Wanasolo
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
    NeuroCycle
    Dmitriy Didenko
    Indicators
    NeuroCycle is a self-learning indicator designed primarily for binary options and short-term scalping. The system automatically searches for suitable parameters of its built-in trading model for a selected market period. The main optimization principle is what I call the Rule of Three Variables: Time, Sample Size, and Probability. The idea is simple: Time The training period should be long enough for the market to pass through different conditions and regimes. Sample Size A sufficiently la
    FREE
    Pattern Head and Shoulders
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    Indicators
    Pattern Head and Shoulders is ideal for traders seeking reliable pattern recognition, including both bullish and bearish Head and Shoulders formations, with integrated Fibonacci levels, neckline break detection, and early prediction techniques. A powerful MT5 tool for those who value technical analysis, and precision in identifying chart structures and trend reversals. Dual Detection Methods Method 1 – Classic Pattern Detection Detects standard Head and Shoulders patterns (regular, inverted,
    Plutus Golden Vault Mech
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    PLUTUS GOLDEN-VAULT MECH AI  Single-Shot Probability Engine & Safe Recovery Protocol Plutus Golden-Vault Mech  is an ultra-secure, highly precise Expert Advisor designed for traders and Prop Firm candidates who despise Grid and Martingale systems. Inspired by Plutus, the Greek God of Wealth and protector of the golden vault, this EA is built on the philosophy of "Quality over Quantity". If you are tired of EAs that open 20 trades at once and hold your account hostage in deep drawdown, Plutus
    Volume Prices Universal
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
    Apex Market Structure Pro
    Samuel Monga Ilunga
    Indicators
    Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
    Fibonacci Moving Averages with Buy and Sell Arrows
    Leonid Basis
    Indicators
    Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... Input parameters: fiboNum - numbers in the following integer sequence for Fibo Moving Average 1. 5 on default. fiboNum2 - numbers i
    Liquidity Order Blocks MT5
    Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
    Indicators
    Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 is a professional visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify and monitor potential bullish and bearish liquidity areas directly on the chart. The indicator detects pivot-based order block zones and displays each zone with a structured visual breakdown of estimated bullish volume, bearish volume, relative strength and delta. Its purpose is to make liquidity areas easier to read, compare and monitor during market analys
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    Experts
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
    SMC Reversal Indicator Plus Alert
    Godwin Edward Enyali
    Indicators
    SMC Reversal Indicator Plus Alert SMC Reversal Indicator Plus Alert is a powerful Smart Money Concepts trading tool designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal zones and precise entry signals using institutional logic. This indicator automatically plots H4 and D1 supply and demand zones starting from the current trading day, allowing traders to clearly see where price is likely to react. These zones are derived from confirmed swing highs and lows, giving you reliable areas of int
    RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
    Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
    Indicators
    RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
    Chainarong Yensawat
    Indicators
    Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
    Authentic Signal
    Windinogdo Caleb Sankara
    Indicators
    AUTHENTIC SIGNAL is an advanced position-taking tool based on the logic of the Authentic Bot algorithm, designed to automatically detect key market structures (Supports and Resistances, Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Breakouts, Re-tests) and send real-time alerts via MT5 notifications. Ideal for technical traders who want to receive structured signals without constantly monitoring their charts. Main Features • Automatic detection of market scenarios (Supports and Resistances, Double Tops, Breakout
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    Gem SIGNAL
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
    Supply and demand indicators MT5
    Xin You Lin
    Indicators
    FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
    Session High Low Lines
    Rostyslav Hrytsai
    Indicators
    Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
    PrimeScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    4.96 (24)
    Indicators
    RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
    TrendMaestro5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Indicators
    note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
    KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
    Btcusd Pro
    Metin Erkamoglu
    Indicators
    BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
    SmartScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
    ScalpPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
    ZAB Supply Demand MTF
    Mr Adisorn Mayang
    Indicators
    ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
    TrendProMaster
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
    MasterTrend
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
    Transaction Speed MT5
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
    South African Sniper Indicator
    Joel Malebana
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
    Break Pullback
    Arief
    Indicators
    Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
    Orderflow Absorption MT5
    Chi Sum Poon
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
    Meravith MT5
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
    Astro Ai Intelligence
    Abdul Hamas
    Indicators
    Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
    SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
    Daniel Grigerek
    Indicators
    ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
    Flag Pattern Angelo
    Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
    Indicators
    Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
    Tradable Zones Pro
    Mathew Odong
    Indicators
    The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
    VTrende Pro
    Andrii Diachenko
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    SMC Fibo Levels Pack
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicators
    This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
    More from author
    TSO Stochastic RSI MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
    FREE
    TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
    FREE
    TSO Moving Average Slope
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
    FREE
    TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
    FREE
    TSO Choppy Market Index
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars. Features Easily separate trends from the market noise The indicator is non-repainting. Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below) Inputs Period: The number of periods
    FREE
    TSO Adaptive Moving Average
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
    FREE
    TSO Stochastic RSI
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    4.25 (4)
    Indicators
    Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
    FREE
    TSO Signal Builder
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    5 (1)
    Experts
    TSO Signal Builder is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders. Made
    TSO Loss Management Lite
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
    TSO Loss Management
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
    TSO Order Recovery
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
    TSO Total Negative Management
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
    TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
    TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    The TSO Currency Trend Aggregator is an indicator that compares a selected currency's performance in 7 different pairs. Instantly compare how a currency is performing in 7 different pairs. Easily get confirmation of a currency's strength Combine the indicator for both currencies of a pair to get the total view of how strong/weak each currency is. The trend is classified as positive (green), negative (red) or neutral (grey). Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Currencies EUR USD GBP JPY AUD
    TSO Top Bottom Divergence
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator ENABL
    TSO Fibonacci Chains
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
    TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
    TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
    TSO Top Bottom Divergence Momentum
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
    TSO Moving Average Slope Combination
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
    TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see For
    TSO Price Channel
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
    TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
    TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
    TSO Signal Builder MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
    TSO Order Recovery MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
    TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
    TSO Loss Management MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
    TSO Total Negative Management MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
    TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review