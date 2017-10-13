TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD

5

This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator.


Features

  • Easily detect strong reversal signals
  • Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently
  • Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected
  • Custom colors can be used
  • The indicator is not repainting
  • Can easily be used in an EA (see below)


Inputs

  • ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
  • ENABLE Show Double Top - Bottom Potential: Show Potential Double Top - Bottom before happens(repaint feature)
  • ENABLE Divergence: Enable the MACD divergence indicator.
  • Fast Period: Set the fast period of the MACD oscillator.
  • Slow Period: Set the slow period of the MACD oscillator.
  • Signal Period: Set the signal period of the MACD oscillator.
  • Applied Price: The candlestick price to be used for MACD calculations.
  • Relationship between Double Top-Bottom and MACD Divergence:
    • Combined: All Double Top - Bottom signals are shown but only the MACD Divergence Signals that correspond with Double Top - Bottom signals are shown. Both Double Top - Bottom and MACD Divergence indicators should be enabled.
    • Independent: Each indicator presents their signals independently.
  • Number of Bars (Odd Number) [Affects only Divergence]: This is the number of bars that are required to detect a price high or low, including the top/bottom bar. For example, if set to 5, price HIGHs will be detected at bars which have a HIGH that is higher than the HIGH of the first two bars on their left and right. If MACD Divergence is used independently, it uses this mechanism to detect highs and lows. Otherwise, highs and lows are detected through the Double Top/Bottom indicator.
  • Color Settings: Set the colors for the objects shown on the graph.
  • ENABLE Alert For Divergences: Get an alert when divergence is detected.
  • ENABLE Alert For Double Top - Bottom: Get an alert when double top/bottom is detected.
  • ENABLE Metatrader Alert: Get an alert on the MetaTrader platform.
  • ENABLE Email Alert: Get an alert to your email.
  • ENABLE Push Notification: Get a push notification on your mobile.


For EA Developers

  1. MACD value: Buffer = 0
  2. Divergence Signal: Buffer = 1
    • Buy=0
    • Sell=1
  3. First Bottom value: Buffer = 2
  4. Second Bottom value: Buffer = 3
  5. First Top value: Buffer = 4
  6. Second Top value: Buffer = 5
  7. Top/bottom Signal: Buffer = 6
    • Buy=0
    • Sell=1
  8. MACD Signal value: Buffer = 7
Reviews 2
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.04.13 08:41 
 

Very very good Indicator and signals.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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TSO Stochastic RSI MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
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TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Moving Average Slope
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
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TSO Choppy Market Index
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars. Features Easily separate trends from the market noise The indicator is non-repainting. Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below) Inputs Period: The number of periods
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TSO Adaptive Moving Average
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
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TSO Stochastic RSI
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
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TSO Signal Builder
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Experts
TSO Signal Builder is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders. Made
TSO Loss Management Lite
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
TSO Order Recovery
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Total Negative Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
1 (1)
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The TSO Currency Trend Aggregator is an indicator that compares a selected currency's performance in 7 different pairs. Instantly compare how a currency is performing in 7 different pairs. Easily get confirmation of a currency's strength Combine the indicator for both currencies of a pair to get the total view of how strong/weak each currency is. The trend is classified as positive (green), negative (red) or neutral (grey). Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Currencies EUR USD GBP JPY AUD
TSO Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator ENABL
TSO Fibonacci Chains
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
TSO Top Bottom Divergence Momentum
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
TSO Moving Average Slope Combination
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see For
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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Jaloef1
66
Jaloef1 2021.02.10 21:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dionisis Nikolopoulos
17195
Reply from developer Dionisis Nikolopoulos 2021.02.12 09:03
Hi, thank you for purchase.
I can see you payment in my MQL account but only once. The paypal account doesn't belong to me either any payment with credit card. They are all belong to Metaquotes. So if you have any issue with payments, please contact to the Metaquote's support team in order to solve it. Thanks
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.04.13 08:41 
 

Very very good Indicator and signals.

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