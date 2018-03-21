TSO Loss Management MT5

TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades.

  • Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk
  • It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies
  • Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades
  • No pending orders placed
  • Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended
  • Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy included for demonstration purposes)


Operation

  1. A trade loses enough to activate the Loss Management system
  2. The System starts opening multiple positions in the direction of the initial position on the levels of support and resistance
  3. Meanwhile, the Swings mechanism uses small swinging price movements to capture profit from sideways market
  4. All positions are closed when their net loss, including the profits captured from swings, is zero (0) or a requested profit target has been reached
If the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. However, this Expert Advisor can result in open trades that last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.


Keep us updated to keep you updated

Give us your feedback in the comments section to improve this EA


Inputs specific to the Loss Management system

Check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations.

  1. ENABLE Loss Management System
  2. Distance to Activate Loss Management (pips)
  3. Distance Between Loss Management Orders (pips)
  4. ENABLE Dynamic Distances
    • Simple: the lot size is adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐
    • Smart: orders will be opened at the lines of support / resistance
    • Disable
  5. Order after which Dynamic Distances Start [ONLY FOR EQUATION]
  6. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐 [ONLY FOR EQUATION]
  7. Select no of Bars (Odd Number) [ONLY FOR SMART]: Sets the number of candles required to determine the lines of support / resistance
  8. ENABLE Dynamic Lot Size: Lot size adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐.
  9. Number Of Orders Per Lot Size
  10. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐
  11. Lot Size Stabilizer (lots) [0 = Disable]: lot size at which the lots will remain constant
  12. ENABLE Averaging
  13. Averaging Target Profit (pips): The net profit to be gained after all orders are closed through averaging
  14. ENABLE Swings: The Swings mechanism sets a profit target for each position opened through the Loss Management system and closes each position once the target has been reached
  15. Order At Which Swings Start
  16. Swings Target Profit (pips) [0 = Disable]
  17. ENABLE Swings Profit Adjustment [ONLY FOR DYNAMIC DISTANCES]: This mechanism adjusts the size of the Swings target profit (above input) so that it remains proportional to the distance between positions
  18. ENABLE Swing Trailing Stop: A trailing stop for each Loss Management position that follows the swing mechanism
  19. Swing Trailing Stop Activation Level (pips)
  20. Swing Trailing Stop Distance (pips)
  21. Secure Ratio (0 = Disable) [ONLY IF SWINGS ENABLED]: The ratio between (Swings Captured Profit) / (Open Loss) at which the Loss Management cycle will be closed
  22. (Open Loss) %_of_Balance for Secure Ratio Activation: The open loss as a percentage of current balance at which the Secure Ratio mechanism is activated
  23. ENABLE Economy Mode 1: This mechanism uses the profit captured through swings in order to close open positions starting from the initial position and continuing through the positions opened through the Loss Management system, in the sequence they were opened
  24. ENABLE Economy Mode 2: This mechanism closes the most profitable positions and the most losing position once the open profit of the former is equal to the open loss of the latter. This results in less open positions
  25. (Open Loss) %_of_Balance for Economy Mode Activation
  26. Balance Mode
    • Static: Use the initial balance.
    • Dynamic: Use the current balance
  27. Custom Indicator Settings: Custom automated strategies can be added as entry signals through indicators. The losing orders are then managed through the Loss Management system
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.57 (49)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
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Indicators
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The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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