TSO Loss Management MT5

TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades.

Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk

It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies

Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades

No pending orders placed

Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended

Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy included for demonstration purposes)





Operation

A trade loses enough to activate the Loss Management system The System starts opening multiple positions in the direction of the initial position on the levels of support and resistance Meanwhile, the Swings mechanism uses small swinging price movements to capture profit from sideways market All positions are closed when their net loss, including the profits captured from swings, is zero (0) or a requested profit target has been reached

If the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. However, this Expert Advisor can result in open trades that last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.





Keep us updated to keep you updated

Give us your feedback in the comments section to improve this EA





Inputs specific to the Loss Management system

Check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations.