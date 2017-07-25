TSO Stochastic RSI MT5

4.5

Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder.


Features

  • Find overbought and oversold situations.
  • Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached.
  • Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected.
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (see below)


Basic Strategy

  • Look for shorts when the price rises above the upper boundary.
  • Look for longs when the price falls below the lower boundary.


Inputs

  • RSI Period: Typically set to 14
  • %K period: Typically set to 8
  • %K Smoothing Period: Set to 1 for the default %K calculation. Set a higher value to have %K smoothed using an X-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). This also affects %D since it is the SMA of %K.
  • %D period: Typically set to 5


For EA Developers

The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA.

  • Buffer for %D value = 0
  • Buffer for %K value = 1
Reviews 5
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.04.02 18:27 
 

Gute Arbeit, danke fürs teilen.

00363
104
00363 2022.02.19 03:16 
 

good

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (3)
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
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TSO Choppy Market Index
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.67 (3)
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The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars. Features Easily separate trends from the market noise The indicator is non-repainting. Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below) Inputs Period: The number of periods
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TSO Adaptive Moving Average
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
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TSO Stochastic RSI
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Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
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TSO Signal Builder
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Experts
TSO Signal Builder is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders. Made
TSO Loss Management Lite
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
TSO Order Recovery
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Total Negative Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
1 (1)
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The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
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Indicators
A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The TSO Currency Trend Aggregator is an indicator that compares a selected currency's performance in 7 different pairs. Instantly compare how a currency is performing in 7 different pairs. Easily get confirmation of a currency's strength Combine the indicator for both currencies of a pair to get the total view of how strong/weak each currency is. The trend is classified as positive (green), negative (red) or neutral (grey). Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Currencies EUR USD GBP JPY AUD
TSO Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator ENABL
TSO Fibonacci Chains
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5 (1)
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Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
TSO Top Bottom Divergence Momentum
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
TSO Moving Average Slope Combination
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see For
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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00363
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00363 2022.02.19 03:16 
 

good

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.04.02 18:27 
 

Gute Arbeit, danke fürs teilen.

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 19:28 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 11:28 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
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Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 03:04 
 

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