TSO Loss Management Lite MT5

TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings.

Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk.

It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies.

Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades.

No pending orders are placed.

Risk Management setting allows for any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended.

Works on any currency pair.

Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demonstration purposes).





Example

A trade loses enough to activate the Loss Management system. The System starts opening multiple positions in the direction of the initial position on the levels of support and resistance. All positions are closed when their net loss is zero (0) or a requested profit target has been reached.

For detailed explanations all the features of this expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.

If for any reason the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. This feature has been added only to cover for unexpected circumstances. This expert advisor can result in open trades that can last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.





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Inputs specific to the Loss Management system

Check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations.