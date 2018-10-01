TSO Loss Management Lite MT5

TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings.

  • Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk.
  • It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies.
  • Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades.
  • No pending orders are placed.
  • Risk Management setting allows for any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended.
  • Works on any currency pair.
  • Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demonstration purposes).


Example

  1. A trade loses enough to activate the Loss Management system.
  2. The System starts opening multiple positions in the direction of the initial position on the levels of support and resistance.
  3. All positions are closed when their net loss is zero (0) or a requested profit target has been reached.

For detailed explanations all the features of this expert advisor check the Quick Start Guide.

If for any reason the EA is shut down unexpectedly it can be restarted as long as the Expert Properties have not been changed. Then it will continue normally, taking into account the previous orders it created. This feature has been added only to cover for unexpected circumstances. This expert advisor can result in open trades that can last from hours to weeks and it requires to be open throughout that period. It is possible to run from a PC if it can be constantly open and online but using a VPS is highly recommended.


Keep us updated to keep you updated

We intend to keep updating our products based on your input - give us your feedback in the comments section.


Inputs specific to the Loss Management system

Check the Quick Start Guide for detailed explanations.

  1. Input Mode
    • Custom: The EA runs based on the parameters input by the user
    • Default: The EA ignores all inputs and follows the default parameters that are recommended
    • Manual Trades: The EA ignores all inputs and a manual trading panel appears
  2. ENABLE Loss Management System
  3. Distance to Activate Loss Management (pips)
  4. Distance Between Loss Management Orders (pips)
  5. ENABLE Dynamic Distances
    • Simple: the lot size is adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐.
    • Smart: orders will be opened at the lines of support / resistance.
    • Disable.
  6. Order after which Dynamic Distances Start [ONLY FOR EQUATION].
  7. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐 [ONLY FOR EQUATION].
  8. Select no of Bars (Odd Number) [ONLY FOR SMART]: Sets the number of candles required to determine the lines of support / resistance. E.g "5" would mean a bar that has a higher HIGH / lower LOW than the two bars before and the two bars after it, creating a peak/trough.
  9. ENABLE Dynamic Lot Size: Lot size adjusted based on the equation 𝑋(𝑛)=𝑎∗𝑋(𝑛−1)^𝑏+𝑐.
  10. Number Of Orders Per Lot Size: The number of orders opened at each change of the lot size.
  11. 𝑎,𝑏,𝑐
  12. Lot Size Stabilizer (lots) [0 = Disable]: lot size at which the lots will remain constant.
  13. ENABLE Averaging
  14. Averaging Target Profit (pips): The net profit to be gained after all orders are closed through averaging.
  15. Custom Indicator Settings: Custom automated strategies can be added as entry signals through indicators. The losing orders are then managed through the Loss Management system.
  16. Entry Signal Settings: The indicator(s) selected in this section will determine the entry strategy followed. It is possible to enable more than one indicators for entry.
  17. ENABLE Exit Signals
    • Disable: Exit will be based on Basic Order Management (i.e. TP, SL etc.)
    • Auto: Once all indicators return a signal opposite to the currently open position within the same bar, the EA will close that position and wait for the next entry signal.
    • Reverse: Once all indicators return a signal opposite to the currently open position within the same bar, the EA will close that position and at the same time open a new opposite position.
    • Custom: Only in this case the exit will be based on the indicators and the parameters set in the Exit Signal Settings section. If more than one indicators are enabled, then all indicators must return a signal within the same bar for the EA to close that position.
  18. ENABLE Manual Panel: A panel for manual trades appears.
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
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The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
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