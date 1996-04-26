Navigator Trend

The Navigator Trend is an interesting indicator very easy to use.

Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbols and timeframes listed in inputs.

In addition it includes a trend condition that will alert you with a color about the direction and the market trend.

Use it in confluent way to get very good operating ideas.

You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display.

A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts.

Input Values

  • TimeFrame Period (timeframe to analyse)
  • 32 symbols
    • Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex Suffix to NOT show it on button Symbols)
  • COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS
    • Weak Long Trend
    • Weak Short Trend
    • Strong Long Trend
    • Strong Short Trend
    • BUTTON_WIDTH
    • Button_Font_Size
    • Button_Text_Color
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Time Range Separator MT5
Chantal Sala
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator  is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame = Period Separator Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width Good trading to all and see you soon. Same indicator for MT4 here
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Box Chart
Chantal Sala
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator Box Chart is a very useful analysis tool that allows you to know the value of the range in points. The range is written in a label and also it is draw in a rectangle. This indicator works on multi timeframe and you can upload more indicators on same chart to analyze more time frames ranges. The analysis of the range is done following W. G. Gann school. The observation of the range on little time frame returns some good information of trend or reversal. Box Chart is a simple indicat
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
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Volume Spyke
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
The Volume Spike indicator is a useful tool to identify the directional market's intention. How Does It Work: The Volume Spike indicator identifies the volume peaks and creates a sensitive rectangle equipped with Alert and Warning Pop Up that it suggests the market's direction. This tool has the ability to select the time frame on which to do the analysis of volume and it gives a great visual signal colored into rectangle. The indicator can identify valid market signals but it can also suggest
HLOC
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5 (3)
Indicators
High Low Open Close Levels The indicator HLOC is a good ally to correctly identify the appropriate trend of price. The indicator is designed to be minimally invasive and it shows a visual and sound aid in order to take decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with sound alert and window alert in order to have a reminder of the price movements. We suggest you watch the video below to evaluate its operational benefits. Input values: Show Level (true/false) TimeFramePeriod (refer to lines
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Chantal Sala
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Informational indicator which shows: Swap Price under/upper Open for every Time Frame Spread Time to close the current candle Broker Time Net Change: delta in percentage from Open (MN-W1-D1) Tick Value Volumes Info for every trades open: Lots Breakeven Profit Buy-Profit Sell Equity Symbol Positive values are green and negative values are red (modifiable in input). Inputs: View BE line (enable/disable) View all Symbol (shows the list of symbol) Color (for every text) Line Color (for BE line)
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Indicators
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
Volume POC
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume POC The Volume POC indicator displays important levels. You can use it as an independent trading system. Warning functions at a candle closing allow you to have some information on the market direction. The graphical display is simple and effective. The levels reported are the result of the study of historical market volumes. These levels give excellent entry points and excellent levels of support and resistance. You can use the indicator also on very low timeframes. It is suitable for t
Open All
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle". This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy. You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations. The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames. Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.
Net Change
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument. This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages. A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market. Input values SYMBOLS SETTINGS Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on p
Best And Worst
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
The Best and Worst indicator (similar to Net Change Indicator) has the peculiarity of being a dynamic indicator. It seems a very Stock Exchange Indicator. This means that it is able to draw up a list and put in order the best and worst instruments in descending order. You can choose to show the percentage of any Time Frame: 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4 etc ... This instrument could really give great suggestions on your trading in order to center the right time and to have a total view of the markets
Delta Single Volume
Chantal Sala
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL Tick volumes. Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal. We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing. See also for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
Price Trend Light
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
Price Trend Light indicator is a beautiful indicator that shows purchasing areas and sales areas. This indicator is designed to follow the movement of the price which rounds on the opening price. It also provides information of trend follow on the break of the minimum and maximum. The indicator has a very simple graphic but effective, above the opening price you will have a light green color and under the opening price there is a red light. On every Break Out of the minimum or maximum sets in in
Power Strength
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market. This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ... It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals. You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping. Input Values PANEL
Zoom Price
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph. In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color. Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance. Input Values: myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal LABEL SETTINGS Bullish BreakOut Color Bearish Break
ChargeHistoryOnChart
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This is a utility to copy in Expert Advisor folder. The EA will force the download of your History Center MetaTrader. It will not download new data from your broker but it will aid your MT4 to charge every chart correctly. You can choose the symbols to download. After the launch, the EA will be removed automatically from the chart. After the launch, you can see results under Experts panel on MT4. The log will show you the data charged or not charged. Symbol TF = Number of candles charged. Ex: Su
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Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
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The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Navigator FX
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Utilities
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
Market Pressure
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Market Pressure is a next-generation display. Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast. This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday. The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals. An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend. The indicator is customizable for both colors for
OCO News Order Manager
Chantal Sala
Experts
OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News . The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time. We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values. The EA is usable on every Markets. On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention. Main functionalities Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time Floating of pending order
DAX Scalping Bracket
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Utilities
Dax Scalping Bracket is a new generation Expert Advisor Panel. This a very professional tool for SCALPING. The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations of SCALPING on Index instruments and Forex market. The main feature of this EA is the ability to open multiple operations with a single click. Each position is autonomous and you can set different take profit and stop loss for each position. Special functionalities: STOP MOVE to manage your stop chasing the price BREAK EVEN
Bid Ask Level
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Bid Ask Level is a very simple indicator but, at the same time, very powerful . Using the logic of the minimum and maximum of the previous periods is able to intercept the important levels of demand and supply. The indicator permits setting the numbers of history candles to read very important levels in the past and show them in the current chart. You can see these power levels with horizontal lines designed on the chart. The indicator also permits uploading many different levels (of different t
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Risk Reward Indicator
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade. Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2). We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels. You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position. The levels will be set very fast with only a click. The indicator k
Open Line
Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Indicators
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions. This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames. It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels. The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text. A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading. Input Values TimeFrame (to show the open price t
Swing High Low
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Indicators
Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
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