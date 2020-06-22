Delta Single Volume MT5
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Delta Single Volume is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market.
It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL volumes.
Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT5 platform. It works on Tick Volumes and Real Volumes (if avalaibles on your Broker).
A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.
We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.
See also for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12002
Inputs
- Volume Source:
- Tick Volume
- Real Volume
- Positive Color
- PANEL STYLE
- Positive Color
- NegativeColor
- ZeroColor
- Text Color
- Font
- Font Size
- POSITION ON CHART
- X, Y, Corner
- MTF VISIBILITY
- Visible_M1 (true/false)
- Visible_M2 (true/false)
- Visible_M3 (true/false)
- Visible_M4 (true/false)
- Visible_M5 (true/false)
- Visible_M6 (true/false)
- Visible_M10 (true/false)
- Visible_M15 (true/false)
- Visible_M20 (true/false)
- Visible_M30 (true/false)
- Visible_H1 (true/false)
- Visible_H2 (true/false)
- Visible_H3 (true/false)
- Visible_H4 (true/false)
- Visible_H6 (true/false)
- Visible_H8 (true/false)
- Visible_D1 (true/false)
- Visible_W1 (true/false)
- Visible_MN1 (true/false)
- ARROW SETTINGS
-
Show_Arrow_On_Signal (true/false)
- BUY_Arrow_Color
-
SELL_Arrow_Color
-
Arrow_Size
- ALERT SETTINGS
- Enable Alert on Chart (true/false)
- Enable Alert On Mail (true/false)
- Enable Push (true/false)
I have used this Single Delta Volume for years on MT4 and now on MT5 ,first as the panel then as the single volume, I have it on all charts and it has kept me out of so many bad trades and kept me in so many good trades for far longer then I would of if I had not been watching it. In my opinion there is nothing faster in showing you just what is going on.