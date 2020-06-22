Delta Single Volume MT5

It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL volumes.

Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT5 platform. It works on Tick Volumes and Real Volumes (if avalaibles on your Broker).

A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.

We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.

See also for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12002

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