EZT Trade History

This is a great tool to analyze past trades or follow current ongoing trades, especially when you using an EA to manage your transactions.

You will see the exact candle where the trade was opened and closed.

Collapsible floating panel on the chart, free to move anywhere with your mouse.

When you using multiple EA’s with different magic numbers, you have 5 options to separate those trades, so you will know which EA opened specific transactions.

You can set the day limits how far the indicator look back to find old transactions, also a checkbox on the floating panel to turn on/off the look back option.

Current open trades will be visible all time when the indicator on the chart.

You can free to choose the colors of all arrows and lines what the indicator draws.

