Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications.

Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization.

Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control.

BUY key (C)
SELL key (V)
CLOSE ALL key (X)
Delete Pending Key (Z)
Move Batch Up (Up Arrow Key)
LOWER BATCH key (Down Arrow)
SHOW/HIDE key (P)

