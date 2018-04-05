Arijit eurusd scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 5
This EA works best on EURUSD pair in M15 time frame . EA is equiped with very low drawdown to return ratio settings . For any additional quaries telegram contact is given .
telegram link : https://t.me/Ari_407 .
To properly test the EA in mt5 strategy tester select deposit balance 10000 and M15 timeframe and select EURUSD pair and run the backtest from 01/01/2022 to current date. Lot size may be configured depending upon user needs. Other settings are not to be changed .
telegram link : https://t.me/Ari_407 .
To properly test the EA in mt5 strategy tester select deposit balance 10000 and M15 timeframe and select EURUSD pair and run the backtest from 01/01/2022 to current date. Lot size may be configured depending upon user needs. Other settings are not to be changed .