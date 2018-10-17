SonicTradeCopier MT5

5
SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping)

Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.)


  • MT4 to MT4.
  • MT4 to MT5.
  • MT5 to MT5.
  • MT5 to MT4.
  • MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions.
  • Reverse trading.
  • Advance filters for traders.


Features:

(Setting up copying policies)

  • Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ].
  • Receiver sets up  signal name.
  • Receiver can setup  symbols list which he wants to copy , and also symbol  mapping/translation .
  • Receiver Mode  Currently only  0 mode is available [this is receiver processing engine].
  • Receiver Order opening policy [ 0 = Open order as we receive signal.   1=If price is not in range open pending.  2 = If price is not in range ignore signal].
  • Receiver Order modifying policy [ 0=If order is not found do not create If order is not found do create one].
  • Receiver Order closing policy [ 0=Immediate close when signl arrives.  1=If price has slipped use tp to close].
  • Receiver Range [Specify range in points for signal slippage decisions].
  • Receiver Lot policy [ 0=Same as signal providers/sender lot.  1=Use fixed lot.  2=Use same ratio to calculate lot as sender. 3=Use specified % of risk].
  • Receiver Lot Size enter here  lotsize. ie 0.01 0.02 etc.
  • Receiver  Risk to lot ratio  enter here percent of your equity you want to risk.
  • Receiver CopyOperstion 0=normal trading 1=reverse trading
  • Receiver CopyBuy 0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySell 0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopyBuyLimit  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySellLimit  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopyBuyStop  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySellStop  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySL  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyTP  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyComment  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyMagicNo  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver FilterComment  0=no 1=yes[select] 2=yes[reject]
  • Receiver FilterMagicNo  0=no 1=yes[select] 2=yes[reject]

Reviews 1
Oliver Kleinschmidt Kleinschmidt
166
Oliver Kleinschmidt Kleinschmidt 2019.05.15 18:38 
 

Great tool.

Very good support from the developer.

Bugs I found, have been corrected within hours.

I can highly recommend the tool.

Thank You.

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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SonicTradeCopier MT4
Farrukh Aleem
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SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal na
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Oliver Kleinschmidt Kleinschmidt
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Oliver Kleinschmidt Kleinschmidt 2019.05.15 18:38 
 

Great tool.

Very good support from the developer.

Bugs I found, have been corrected within hours.

I can highly recommend the tool.

Thank You.

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