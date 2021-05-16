Project Maximum Heat MT5

Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.

The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others.

To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands.

The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing and the minimization of stop loss towards profit.

The EA does not require any settings, you just need to upload one of the set files.

The EA does not use Martingale strategies or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65978

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 500 or $ 5 on a cent account.
  • Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • EA requires RAM:
    1. 750 MB version for MetaTrader 4.
    2. 3000 MB version for MetaTrader 5.
    3. Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
  • Download Set files.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Settings for multicurrency testing:

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest  - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.

When testing in the strategy tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

Pairs

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. USDCHF
  5. USDJPY
  6. AUDUSD
  7. GBPAUD
  8. USDCAD
  9. GBPCAD
  10. EURAUD
  11. EURCAD
  12. EURGBP
  13. EURJPY
  14. GBPCHF
  15. NZDUSD
  16. GBPNZD
  17. EURCHF
  18. AUDCAD
  19. NZDCAD
  20. NZDCHF
  21. NZDJPY
  22. CHFJPY
  23. CADJPY
  24. CADCHF
  25. AUDNZD
  26. EURNZD
  27. AUDJPY
  28. AUDCHF

Parameters

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • AUDCHF - if true, use AUDCHF;
  • strategy_1 - if true, strategy 1 is used;
  • ...
  • strategy_4 - if true, strategy 4 is used;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
  • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
    • true - use the multi-currency tester;
    • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Stop Trade - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;


      Trading within the week:

      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday.


      Time trading within a day:

      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
        • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
        • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).


        Time to disable on Friday:

        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


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